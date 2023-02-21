Star Wars Releases New Palpatine Poster for Latest Disney+ Appearance

Star Wars unveiled a new poster of Emperor Palpatine to commemorate his role in Season 2 of Star Wars: The Bad Batch on Disney+.

Even though the animated series is set in the early days of the Galactic Empire, The Bad Batch tends to show the effect of Palpatine on the galaxy as opposed to Palpatine himself.

However, in Episode 8 titled "Truth and Consequences," Palpatine makes a surprising and chilling cameo.

Emperor Palpatine Receives Disney+ Poster

In the tradition of The Bad Batch character posters, Star Wars shared a new poster of the Sith Lord Emperor.

Star Wars

In Episode 8, Palpatine makes his Season 2 debut in the Imperial Senate.

Here he condemns Admiral Rampart and the clone troopers for destroying Kamino's Tipoca City, using their actions as an excuse to replace clones with stormtroopers.

Star Wars

Not only was the shrewd political maneuver classic Palpatine, but the original trilogy's Ian McDiarmid returned to voice the character for this episode.

The Bad Batch's Big Palpatine Cameo

While Emperor Palpatine did appear in Season 1 of The Bad Batch, his cameo was limited to a hologram.

Therefore, having the Emperor appear in person for Season 2 is a much bigger deal and may also signify that more danger and higher stakes are ahead for Clone Force 99.

To date, Palpatine has only been seen in Episode 8. However, now that the season is past its halfway mark and headed toward the finale, the question is whether he has another part to play in future episodes.

New episodes of Star Wars: The Bad Batch stream on Wednesdays on Disney+.