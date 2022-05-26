Star Wars Reveals Andor Disney+ Release Date, New Trailer & More

The return of Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi is just around the corner, with his new series set to hit Disney+ in mere hours. However, that’s only the beginning of what fans will be getting into when it comes to the galaxy far, far away. After the return of everyone’s favorite Jedi Knight, audiences will then be able to re-emerge themselves into the birthplace of the Rebellion, thanks to Andor.

The show stars Diego Luna as Andor Cassian, who first appeared in the previous Star Wars film Rogue One. With this new series, Lucasfilm is looking to explore why the character ended up where he was and how those early days of the Rebellion shaped up into what they ended up becoming.

Over the last year or two, fans have heard plenty of whispers and small tidbits about the new show, but not much official information has made it out. Thankfully, that trend seems to be changing.

Now, fans not only have an official release date, but also the project’s first trailer.

When Will Star Wars: Andor Release on Disney+?

Lucasfilm

During the Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim, California, the long-anticipated Disney+ show Andor officially got a release date, a new logo, a new poster, and a new trailer.

The first season of Diego Luna's Rogue One spinoff will be hitting the service on August 31 with two episodes.

Tony Gilroy, the showrunner for the new series, revealed how they shot 12 episodes for the 1st season, which will take place five years before the events seen in Rogue One. Then later this fall, they plan on filming Season 2, which will comprise another 12 episodes that cover those next four years.

During the panel, a brand new teaser poster was also unveiled, showing off the titular character:

Lucasfilm

According to Gilroy, the final scene of the show is meant to lead right into the feature film it's been spun off from: Rogue One.

They also dropped the very first teaser trailer for the project, which showcased plenty of new beautiful footage.

It starts out with a glimpse of a brand new red droid rolling through a scrapyard.

Lucasfilm

Ships can be seen ominously approaching a town on a very gray planet.

Lucasfilm

A roundtable of Imperial Officers plots their next moves.

Lucasfilm

Cassian Andor hides from what is likely a relatively new and sudden occupation.

Lucasfilm

Could this character be one of the new main threats against Andor and his people?

Lucasfilm

Genevieve O'Reily's Mon Mothma enters the scene.

Lucasfilm

This mysterious figure seems like he could be a bounty hunter of some sort after Cassian.

Lucasfilm

In the distance, clone troopers can be seen. Maybe they're some of the last of their kind in service to the Empire.

Lucasfilm

Andor seems quite panicked. At least fans know he won't be dying... yet at least

Lucasfilm

The entire trailer can be seen below.

Andor Will be on Disney+ Soon

Many have voiced hesitations about Andor. Some fans were confused when the series was announced; they didn't understand why the character was deserving of a solo outing. While that question remains, hopefully, some of this new information and footage has lessened those concerns, even if just a little.

The quality looks to be notably high, and the visual style is right in line with what was seen in Rogue One. Sometimes the most unexpected stories can become some of the best.

It's also worth bringing attention to the insane number of episodes. 12 installments for its first season is far more than the usual Disney+ outing. By the end of Season 2, they'll already be at a whopping 24 installments. That heavy of an investment without anything having even aired yet indicates very strong confidence from Lucasfilm about what they have on their hands.

Seeing as this show is all about the rise of the Rebellion against the Empire, there's plenty of opportunity for new and known characters to enter the fray. For example, nearly the entire cast of Star Wars: Rebels would be fair game for an appearance or even a major role in the proceedings. They too were on the frontline as the liberating organization was gaining traction, so it seems like an easy point to capitalize on that connective tissue in play.

Andor hits Disney+ on August 31.