Marvel's What If...? Season 2 Receives Disappointing Release Update

What If...? marked a major step in Phase 4 as it furthered the introduction of the MCU's Multiverse and served as Marvel Studios' first foray into animation. Season 1 already delivered Captain Carter, Doctor Strange Supreme, Infinity Ultron, and plenty more crazy scenarios, and Season 2 appears slated to bring in plenty more.

The official production brief for Moon Knight previously confirmed What If...? Season 2 was slated to be released by the end of 2022. Meanwhile, Disney+ Netherlands sent out a newsletter claiming the animated premiere was set for July 20, but obviously, that proved to be false.

Now, Marvel Studios has finally confirmed when What If...? Season 2 will be coming to Disney+, and it appears to have been delayed.

What If...? Season 2 Delayed to 2023

Marvel Studios officially announced at its San Diego Comic-Con animated panel that What If...? Season 2 has been delayed to premiere in early 2023. Season 3 has already entered development for Disney+ with no confirmed release window at this time.

The delay announcement follows official Disney listings claiming the Multiversal follow-up was set for a late 2022 release on Disney+.

Total Film confirmed the heroes “saving the multiverse, one universe at a time” will include Hela, Captain Carter, Scarlet Witch, Iron Man, Black Widow, Doctor Strange, and more.

Discussing Film described the scenarios in Season 2 to involve "a Hela story," "Odin vs The Mandarin," "Captain Carter meeting Winter Soldier," and "Tony [Stark] on Sakaar with Valkyrie and Hulk."

Murphy's Multiverse revealed the panel included confirmation inspired by the 1602 comic storyline which took place in a world where Marvel's heroes instead existed in the Elizabethan era.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!

