With the release of the MCU’s newest live-action series Agatha All Along, Disney+ has yet again updated its Marvel timeline.

In Agatha All Along, the morality-challenged spellcaster Agatha Harkness seeks to regain her supernatural power. To do this, she must assemble a coven, a colorful cast of magic-users, and walk the treacherous path of the Witches’ Road.

Disney+ Adds Agatha All Along to Its Official MCU Timeline Order

Marvel

As soon as Marvel Television’s Agatha All Along was made available to stream on Disney+, the series was added to the streamer’s lengthy “MCU Complete Timeline” list.

According to Disney+, Agatha All Along takes place after The Marvels, which would put it sometime in 2026.

This is supported by dialogue in Agatha, as multiple characters state that Harkness was under Wanda Maximoff’s spell for three years. Wanda cast that spell at the end of WandaVision, set in 2023.

The entire chronological order put forth by Disney+ can be read below:

Captain America: The First Avenger Captain Marvel Iron Man Iron Man 2 The Incredible Hulk Thor The Avengers Thor: The Dark World Iron Man 3 Captain America: The Winter Soldier Guardians of the Galaxy Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 I Am Groot Daredevil Jessica Jones Avengers: Age of Ultron Ant-Man Luke Cage Iron Fist Defenders Captain America: Civil War Black Widow Black Panther The Punisher Spider-Man: Homecoming Doctor Strange Thor: Ragnarok Ant-Man and The Wasp Avengers: Infinity War Avengers: Endgame Loki What If...? WandaVision Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Spider-Man: Far From Home Eternals Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Hawkeye Moon Knight Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Echo She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Ms. Marvel Thor: Love and Thunder Werewolf by Night The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Secret Invasion The Marvels Agatha All Along

It is important to note that this timeline is not complete. Spider-Man: No Way Home and Deadpool & Wolverine are currently not listed, due to their lack of availability on Disney+.

Somebody Call the TVA, Timeline Anomalies Detected

While Agatha All Along’s placement on Disney+’s chronological MCU order seems rock solid, there are, in fact, some small errors elsewhere on the platform’s timeline. Or, in some cases, elements that need further explanation.

Chiefly among them is where Ms. Marvel sits in relation to The Marvels. The Disney+ timeline puts Ms. Marvel in 2025 (the same year given in the official MCU timeline book). Kamala Khan is 16 years old in Ms. Marvel, but in The Marvels, which takes place a year later in 2026, she’s still 16.

Now, it could be argued that Kamala did not have a birthday in the gap between the two projects, but it still does seem a little fishy.

Additionally, past iterations of Disney+‘s timeline had Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in the wrong spot entirely. The film was originally situated in the wrong year. Shang-Chi canonically takes place during the Chinese Quingming Festival, giving it a hard date of April 2024. Disney+ has since corrected this mistake.

Not to mention that Disney+’s Philippines site initially placed Secret Invasion in the wrong order, before The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special (which slots into December 2025). The Nick Fury-fronted miniseries was in 2026.

All of these temporal snafus belie the true crime of the MCU timeline on Disney+, however: Many viewers who may be newcomers to the franchise might see the timeline and believe it’s the most optimal way of watching.

Release order is far and away the best method of getting into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. When viewed in the order in which the MCU was released, audiences get the full effect of the foreshadowing, setups, callbacks, and post-credits scenes. One could argue that release order is the way the MCU was intended to be seen.

The first two episodes of Marvel Television’s Agatha All Along are now streaming on Disney+.