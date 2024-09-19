Marvel Studios Just Updated Its 33-Movie MCU Timeline Order on Disney+

Agatha All Along has found a place in the MCU's sometimes screwy chronology.

By Jennifer McDonough Posted:
Marvel Studios and Disney Plus logos, Marvel movie and show posters in background

With the release of the MCU’s newest live-action series Agatha All Along, Disney+ has yet again updated its Marvel timeline.

In Agatha All Along, the morality-challenged spellcaster Agatha Harkness seeks to regain her supernatural power. To do this, she must assemble a coven, a colorful cast of magic-users, and walk the treacherous path of the Witches’ Road.

Disney+ Adds Agatha All Along to Its Official MCU Timeline Order

The cast of Agatha All Along
Marvel

As soon as Marvel Television’s Agatha All Along was made available to stream on Disney+, the series was added to the streamer’s lengthy “MCU Complete Timeline” list. 

According to Disney+, Agatha All Along takes place after The Marvels, which would put it sometime in 2026.

This is supported by dialogue in Agatha, as multiple characters state that Harkness was under Wanda Maximoff’s spell for three years. Wanda cast that spell at the end of WandaVision, set in 2023.

The entire chronological order put forth by Disney+ can be read below:

  1. Captain America: The First Avenger
  2. Captain Marvel
  3. Iron Man
  4. Iron Man 2
  5. The Incredible Hulk
  6. Thor
  7. The Avengers
  8. Thor: The Dark World
  9. Iron Man 3
  10. Captain America: The Winter Soldier
  11. Guardians of the Galaxy
  12. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
  13. I Am Groot
  14. Daredevil
  15. Jessica Jones
  16. Avengers: Age of Ultron
  17. Ant-Man
  18. Luke Cage
  19. Iron Fist
  20. Defenders
  21. Captain America: Civil War
  22. Black Widow
  23. Black Panther
  24. The Punisher
  25. Spider-Man: Homecoming
  26. Doctor Strange
  27. Thor: Ragnarok
  28. Ant-Man and The Wasp
  29. Avengers: Infinity War
  30. Avengers: Endgame
  31. Loki
  32. What If...?
  33. WandaVision
  34. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
  35. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
  36. Spider-Man: Far From Home
  37. Eternals
  38. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
  39. Hawkeye
  40. Moon Knight
  41. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  42. Echo
  43. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law
  44. Ms. Marvel
  45. Thor: Love and Thunder
  46. Werewolf by Night
  47. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special
  48. Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania
  49. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
  50. Secret Invasion
  51. The Marvels
  52. Agatha All Along
The MCU Timeline Order of Marvel projects on Dinsey+
 

It is important to note that this timeline is not complete. Spider-Man: No Way Home and Deadpool & Wolverine are currently not listed, due to their lack of availability on Disney+.

Somebody Call the TVA, Timeline Anomalies Detected

While Agatha All Along’s placement on Disney+’s chronological MCU order seems rock solid, there are, in fact, some small errors elsewhere on the platform’s timeline. Or, in some cases, elements that need further explanation.

Chiefly among them is where Ms. Marvel sits in relation to The Marvels. The Disney+ timeline puts Ms. Marvel in 2025 (the same year given in the official MCU timeline book). Kamala Khan is 16 years old in Ms. Marvel, but in The Marvels, which takes place a year later in 2026, she’s still 16.

Now, it could be argued that Kamala did not have a birthday in the gap between the two projects, but it still does seem a little fishy.

Additionally, past iterations of Disney+‘s timeline had Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in the wrong spot entirely. The film was originally situated in the wrong year. Shang-Chi canonically takes place during the Chinese Quingming Festival, giving it a hard date of April 2024. Disney+ has since corrected this mistake.

Not to mention that Disney+’s Philippines site initially placed Secret Invasion in the wrong order, before The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special (which slots into December 2025). The Nick Fury-fronted miniseries was in 2026. 

All of these temporal snafus belie the true crime of the MCU timeline on Disney+, however: Many viewers who may be newcomers to the franchise might see the timeline and believe it’s the most optimal way of watching. 

Release order is far and away the best method of getting into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. When viewed in the order in which the MCU was released, audiences get the full effect of the foreshadowing, setups, callbacks, and post-credits scenes. One could argue that release order is the way the MCU was intended to be seen.

The first two episodes of Marvel Television’s Agatha All Along are now streaming on Disney+.

- In This Article: Agatha All Along
Release Date
September 18, 2024
Platform
Disney+
Actors
Aubrey Plaza
Joe Locke
Kathryn Hahn
Genres
Adventure
Comedy
Fantasy
Horror
Superhero
- About The Author: Jennifer McDonough
Jennifer McDonough has been a writer at The Direct since its 2020 launch. She is responsible for the creation of news articles and features. She also has a particular affinity for action figures and merchandise, which she revels in discussing in the articles she writes, when the situation calls for it.

LATEST NEWS

TRENDING