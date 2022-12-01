Disney Announces Slight Delay for The Mandalorian Season 3

Star Wars revealed that the release of Season 3 of The Mandalorian on Disney+ has been delayed.

December 18 marks the two-year anniversary of The Mandalorian's jaw-dropping Season 2 finale featuring Luke Skywalker.

While fans are still coming down from the high of that shocking cameo, two years is a long time to wait between seasons. Still, that's not to say audiences haven't been completely devoid of Mando and Grogu.

The galaxy's favorite father and son reunited in The Book of Boba Fett, laying the groundwork for Season 3 and Mando's journey to Mandalore.

And, now that Season 1 of Andor concluded on Disney+, all attention was shifting to the long-awaited return of the original live-action Star Wars series and its third chapter.

However, new evidence now suggests that fans will have to wait just a little bit longer than expected.

Disney Delays Season 3 Release of The Mandalorian

Star Wars

Star Wars announced that Season 3 of The Mandalorian will now be debuting on March 1, 2023, as opposed to its original February 2023 window.

A February release was first revealed at Star Wars Celebration. However, at the D23 Expo, the show's trailer only confirmed that the season would stream in 2023.

February was already a departure from the show's typical fall release window. In the past, Season 1 aired on November 12, 2019, while Season 2 premiered on October 30, 2020.

Mandalorian March Madness in 2023

Waiting for Season 3 of The Mandalorian has been a Jedi lesson on patience.

Not only has it been two years since the Season 2 finale, but this isn't the first time Disney and Star Wars have seemingly delayed its debut.

Since filming wrapped in March 2022, there were hopes that the season would drop on Disney+ that same year, a rumor which was actually supported by The Mandalorian star Giancarlo Esposito.

Why the show has taken this long to reach fans' Disney+ screens is unknown. However, it is worth noting that the new March 1 delay is a small one.

Plus, March 1 is a Wednesday which, in recent months, has become the standard release day for Star Wars series on Disney+.

Mando fans are sure to learn more about what Season 3 as marketing ramps up in the coming weeks and through the latest Star Wars CCXP coverage.

Be sure to check out every CCXP announcement here for additional Star Wars news.