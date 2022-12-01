Disney Unveils Epic Mandalorian Season 3 Display at CCXP (Photos)

Disney has created a massive display of Mandalore’s throne for its next convention appearance to market The Mandalorian’s third season.

The famous planet of Mandalore probably isn’t well known to the majority Star Wars fans, as most of its time in the lore has been on the animated side of things. It first appeared in The Clone Wars, where it went on to host an iconic fight between Darth Maul and Ahsoka Tano.

Then in Rebels, the story of the Mandalorians themselves was further explored, which included a heavy focus on Sabine Wren and Bo Katan. The first time the planet’s capital city made it into live-action was through very brief shots seen in The Book of Boba Fett.

It can also be seen in the previously released trailer for The Mandalorian’s third season, which shows Bo Katan on the throne, the location that Disney built and out on display for fans at the CCXP convention.

Disney Unveils Mandalore

Thanks to Collider, new images of Disney's display at CCXP, a Brazilian entertainment and comic convention, showcase a grand display for Mandalore in the upcoming third season of Star Wars' The Mandalorian.

The setup shows the massive throne of Mandalore, which sits empty. Perhaps it will be a fun photo op for the people in attendance.

Collider

There's even a life-size Baby Yoda on display to the right of the throne.

Collider

Then fans will be able to look at Mando's actual costume—though it might not be real beskar.

Collider

What's In Store for Mandalore in Season 3?

Many fans assumed that Mandalore would play a key part in Mando’s future, and those assumptions look to be panning out.

The trailer for Season 3 shows not only the throne but also countless other Mandalorians. It looks like the series will properly explore the culture of Mandalore in ways only seen previously in animation.

The story could even introduce Sabine Wren to the wider world, who is played by Natasha Liu Bordizzo. Currently, the character is set to play a key role in Ahsoka alongside Rosario Dawson’s titular hero—but there’s nothing stopping her from arriving earlier.

This is a corner of the Star Wars universe that some fans have dreamt of seeing more of. So, for many, these upcoming storylines with Mando could be a dream come true. Hopefully, Lucasfilm can live up to those grand expectations.

The Mandalorian's third season is currently rumored to debut on February 22, 2023.