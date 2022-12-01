New Mandalorian Season 3 Trailer Returns to Coruscant

Lucasfilm revealed in new footage from The Mandalorian Season 3 that Din Djarin will find himself in a classic Star Wars location - Coruscant.

Disney and its biggest studios are currently taking the spotlight at CCXP 2022 in Brazil, bringing exciting news from Marvel and Star Wars to fans all over the world. This includes a new tease for Lucasfilm’s first Star Wars project of 2023, The Mandalorian Season 3, which will take fans back to Din Djarin’s solo story for the first time in over two years.

Fans got a look at Season 3 with the show's first full trailer that debuted at the 2022 D23 Fan Expo as Din Djarin united with a number of Mandalorians and Bo-Katan Kryze took her place on the throne of Mandalore.

And now, thanks to a new bit of footage that debuted for select fans at CCXP, fans can expect to return to one of the most well-known locations that Star Wars has to offer in Coruscant.

Mando Lands on Courscant in Season 3

Star Wars

As shared by Collider from CCXP 2022 in Brazil, a new trailer for Season 3 of The Mandalorian confirmed that the leading hero will visit the iconic Star Wars world of Coruscant next year.

The trailer was an extended version of the trailer shown at the D23 Fan Expo, focusing on what's next for Mando after he knowingly removed his helmet. This includes a look at monkey lizards, new action from multiple Mandalorians, and a quick look at Din Djarin and Grogu on Coruscant.

Grogu is seen exploring the Force more deeply, and Katee Sackhoff's Bo-Katan Kryze is shown confronting Mando about his absence during the war on Mandalore.

Star Wars History Shining in New Mando Season

Coruscant has made a name for itself throughout Star Wars stories in the 21st century, being known as the Imperial Center during both the Republic and the Empire's rules over the galaxy. The planet was a key location throughout the prequel trilogy, with Obi-Wan Kenobi training Anakin Skywalker there in the Jedi Arts as the Senate also held on-screen meetings there through all three movies.

For the time being, it's unclear why Mando actually sets foot on Coruscant, although it will likely deal with a more political storyline as Season 3 moves forward. While Din Djarin and Bo-Katan Kryze will certainly have their own issues to work out on their own planet, the introduction of Coruscant could push the borders of this story further than they've ever been pushed in the streaming world.

Season 3 of The Mandalorian will debut on Disney+ on March 1, 2023.