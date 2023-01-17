Watch: The Mandalorian Heads to Coruscant In Newest 2023 Trailer

Star Wars fans saw the return of familiar locale Coruscant in the latest trailer for Season 3 of The Mandalorian ahead of its debut on Disney+.

Coruscant has been a key location in the Star Wars narrative throughout the 21st century, serving as a key set piece in all three movies of the prequel trilogy as the Jedi and the senate took the spotlight. And while it's only been seen momentarily since that time in Disney+ shows like Obi-Wan Kenobi and Andor, it's about to make a grand comeback in Star Wars' first live-action Disney+ series of 2023 as well.

The last 2022 trailer for The Mandalorian included footage from the popular capital city of Coruscant, although it's still unclear exactly how the location will play into the story as Mando moves on to his next quest.

Now, thanks to the latest full trailer for Season 3, Coruscant is back in the spotlight with a couple of quick looks at the iconic Star Wars location.

Coruscant Returns to the Spotlight in Mando Trailer

In the brand new trailer for Season 3 of The Mandalorian, Disney showed off footage of Coruscant, bringing the story back to the galaxy's capital city for the first time since 2022's Andor.

Omid Abtahi's Dr. Pershing is seen flying through the air in a vehicle alongside an unspecified droid, looking out at the buildings and the lights in the night sky.

Star Wars

The lights shine brightly through Coruscant as the traffic moves along, highlighting the capital city in its return to the Star Wars narrative.

Star Wars

The full trailer for Season 3 of The Mandalorian can be seen below:

This story is developing. Check back for updates!