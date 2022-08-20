The Mandalorian Season 3 Cast: Every Actor Confirmed & Rumored to Appear

As the galaxy far, far away moves into 2023, fans will finally blast back into the Mandoverse with Season 3 of The Mandalorian in early 2023. This, as Mando fans all know, is the Way.

Lucasfilm's debut Disney+ program continues its incredibly successful run after its first two seasons in 2019 and 2020, both of which earned massive acclaim with more than a dozen combined wins at the Emmys. Now, after a short break with The Book of Boba Fett in late 2021 and early 2022, Din Djarin, Grogu and crew will find their way back into the spotlight for another eight-episode adventure.

Season 3 came into full force to Star Wars Celebration 2022 in Anaheim, California in May 2022, with fans getting a first look at footage from the new season long before its full debut. Teasing an intense emotional journey for Mando with a journey back to Mandalore to ask for forgiveness for his transgressions, this next set of stories could be the biggest one to date since the show helped kick off Disney+'s streaming run.

The big question now is who exactly will play a role in Season 3 after so many new developments within the Star Wars universe. There are a few clear choices based on quotes from the actors involved and plot details expected to be used, and Star Wars Celebration attendees got confirmation of even more returning players from both Season 1 and Season 2.

With that being said, here are 13 Star Wars characters that are either confirmed or rumored to appear in Season 3 of Lucasfilm's The Mandalorian.

Confirmed Characters for Season 3

Pedro Pascal - The Mandalorian/Din Djarin

Unsurprisingly, Star Wars' most popular Mandalorian and The Mandalorian's titular character will be back in action after a short appearance in 2022's The Book of Boba Fett. Now wielding the Darksaber more proficiently, Din Djarin will be reunited with the foundling Grogu, as the franchise's biggest dynamic duo takes on new challenges and enemies.

Katee Sackhoff - Bo-Katan Kryze

Bo-Katan remains one of Mandalore's fiercest leaders, even though she didn't challenge Din Djarin for possession of the Darksaber at the end of Season 2. Footage from Season 3 confirmed that she and Mando will be going head-to-head with one another as she wields even more power and tries to exact vengeance against the series' titular hero.

Carl Weathers - Greef Karga

Along with taking on more directorial duties, Carl Weathers' Greef Karga will be back for Season 3, although fans last saw him splitting with Mando after offering the hero a place in the Bounty Hunters' Guild once again. He takes on more of a leadership role in Navarro while maintaining his tight relationship with Din Djarin, even after the way "Chapter 16" ended between them.

Giancarlo Esposito - Moff Gideon

The last fans saw Giancarlo Esposito's Moff Gideon, his suicide attempt had been foiled after the Mandalorian defeated him and took possession of the highly-coveted Darksaber. Now, after being taken into custody, the supervillain is out to exact his revenge as he tries to get his hand on Mandalore's coveted saber once again.

Emily Swallow - The Armorer

During her last appearance in The Book of Boba Fett, the Armorer laid down the law on Din Djarin, exiling him from his Mandalorian creed as punishment for removing his helmet. While her specific story in Season 3 isn't known, it appears that Mando will try to get back in her good graces, and she'll be sure that he follows the Mandalorian law to the letter in doing so.

Omid Abtahi - Dr. Pershing

After making an appearance at Star Wars Celebration, Omid Abtahi's Dr. Pershing will be back for Season 3 after defecting sides and helping out Team Mando. Betraying Moff Gideon and helping the Mandalorian rescue Grogu, Pershing continues to walk the fine line between good and evil as his work has an impact in future episodes.

Paul Sun-Hyung Lee - Carson Teva

While he's only been in two of The Mandalorian's 16 chapters, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee a will make another appearance in Season 3 as fan-favorite X-wing pilot Captain Carson Teva, who shone alongside show creator Dave Filoni. It's unclear what his role is in Season 3, although he'll help represent the New Republic fighters once again as he takes the spotlight alongside Team Mando.

Amy Sedaris - Peli Motto

Along with her pair of appearances in this year's The Book of Boba Fett, Amy Sedaris already has a trio of episode credits in The Mandalorian with at least one more to come in Season 3. Stationed at the Mos Eisley spaceport on Tatooine, Sedaris is sure to bring another round of laughs as she finds herself in front of the dynamic duo of Mando and Grogu once again next year.

Tim Meadows - Unknown Role

With a legendary run in the comedy world under his belt, Saturday Night Live alum Tim Meadows is set for an undisclosed role for Season 3 of The Mandalorian. Meadows has remained silent regarding what he'll be doing in the Star Wars universe, although an actor of his caliber will only make the series more of a must-see event when it hits Disney+ next year.

Christopher Lloyd - Unknown Role

Best known for his iconic role as Dr. Emmett Brown in the Back to the Future trilogy, Christopher Lloyd now adds a project to his long resume from the galaxy far, far away. While his role remains a mystery until further notice, Lloyd becomes yet another huge name to join the Star Wars universe, and his character should be a big one to watch out for when Season 3 premieres.

Rumored Characters for Season 3

Simon Kassianides - Axe Woves

While he hasn't been officially announced in the cast yet, Simon Kassianides was seen in set photos reprising his role as Mandalorian warrior Axe Woves. His loyalties last laid with Katee Sackhoff's Bo-Katan Kryze, meaning he could be a tough adversary for Din Djarin and crew in Bo-Katan's quest to recover the Darksaber and rule over Mandalore.

Taika Waititi - IG-11 (ADR)

Following his rollercoaster run as the director of Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder, Taika Waititi is expected to make a surprise return as the voice of IG-11 in The Mandalorian Season 3. Although the droid exploded at the end of Season 1, rumors indicate that he could have ties to Grogu's new mech suit that was shown in The Book of Boba Fett, and he could also play a new droid entirely.

Won't Return?

Sasha Banks - Koska Reeves

Wrestling superstar Sasha Banks indicated that she won't return to her role as Koska Reeves, who was a part of Mandalore's Night Owls in two chapters from Season 2. However, it wouldn't shock fans to see her return in some capacity, as Bo-Katan is playing a central role and Axe Woves is rumored to join her in the fight against Din Djarin. Banks has also lied about her appearances in the past.

Season 3 of Lucasfilm's The Mandalorian is set to debut on Disney+ sometime in February 2023.