The Mandalorian Season 3 Star Addresses If Ahsoka & Bo-Katan Will Reunite

2023 will bring a couple of exciting new adventures to the Star Wars universe with Season 3 of The Mandalorian and the first season of Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka. Mando's third season is confirmed to bring back Katee Sackhoff's Bo-Katan Kyrze, who has played a limited but important role in the Mandoverse over the past three years.

The last time fans saw Sackhoff's Bo-Katan, she had joined the battle with Din Djarin and Luke Skywalker before Luke took Grogu to begin his Jedi training, while Mando took control of the Darksaber. Due to Mandalorian customs, Bo-Katan couldn't accept the blade when Din offered it to her, along with the title of ruler, without winning it in battle. Although, that sets up plenty of intriguing action for Season 3.

Bo-Katan also had a budding relationship with Ahsoka Tano thanks to their time together in Season 7 of The Clone Wars, leading fans to wonder if and when they'll interact in a live-action format. And recently, the star behind Bo addressed the chances of that meeting happening in Rosario Dawson's own solo series.

Bo-Katan Star Talks Ahsoka Appearance

Star Wars

Speaking at Galaxycon Raleigh, via Reddit user u/Agreeable-Sun-8314, The Mandalorian star Katee Sackhoff discussed the chances of her Bo-Katan appearing in the 2023 Disney+ series, Ahsoka.

When asked if there was a chance for Bo-Katan and Ahsoka to team up once again, Sackhoff only expressed her love for Dawson, which was her same response when asked if she would be in the Ahsoka series:

Fan: "Is there any chance at all that we can expect that you as Bo-Katan and Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka could team up again?" Sackhoff: "I love Rosario…" Fan: "Are you gonna be in the new Ahsoka series?" Sackhoff: "I like Rosario, so…"

Will Bo-Katan and Ahsoka Reunite on Disney+?

While Ahsoka finally gives Rosario Dawson her own solo series after appearances in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, it will serve as a major blast to the past as well. She'll reunite in some form with Hayden Christensen's Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader, while also rekindling her relationship with Sabine Wren from the animated Star Wars: Rebels series.

Being a fan favorite, viewers would likely welcome any opportunity to see Sackhoff reprise her role as the Mandalorian warrior in the live-action Mandoverse. Particularly with Sackhoff having played the animated version of her hero as well, she's a vital part of everything that Lucasfilm is developing in the Disney+ sphere.

The most exciting part about her responses is how little information she gave away, seemingly teasing that she legally can't say anything about a potential Ahsoka appearance. Of course, nothing will be confirmed until the show premieres in full, but considering how Sackhoff only offered six words in two answers to fan questions, the chances are looking much more likely that she'll be back soon.

Ahsoka is currently filming and is expected to premiere on Disney+ sometime in 2023.