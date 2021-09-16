The Mandalorian Season 3: Bo-Katan Star Addresses Darksaber Uncertainty

For a franchise that's all about its history, Star Wars has long been critiqued for the disconnect that exists in its storytelling, whether that be its trilogies, books, or animated series.

With The Mandalorian on Disney+, Lucasfilm sought to remedy that issue by bringing in characters and plot points from its former films and shows; and one of the best examples of this was the inclusion of Bo-Katan Kryze in Mando's Season 2.

Having first appeared in Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series set during the prequel trilogy, Kryze also appeared in Star Wars Rebels before crossing over into live-action as portrayed by her voice actress, Katee Sackhoff.

While her role in The Mandalorian further connected the Star Wars Universe, her own character's story took a surprising turn in the season finale; and with the Season 3 shoot on the horizon, Sackhoff is claiming that Bo-Katan has "unfinished business" to attend to.

Bo-Katan's Business With The Mandalorian Darksaber

In talking with Slash Film, Katee Sackhoff shared her predictions for Bo-Katan in Season 3 of The Mandalorian, seemingly referencing the Darksaber difficulties laid out in the Season 2 finale as "unfinished business":

"The way that Lucasfilm left me in season 2, one of the roads that could be gone down — absolutely, you'd think — would be the unfinished business. But that is so far above my pay grade, and you just don't know, right? As a fan of the show, I'm just excited to see what they come up with."

Like Mando's Din Djarin, Bo-Katan is also a Mandalorian and one of the first to show Djarin that not all Mandalorians belong to the same belief system as him.

In Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Bo-Katan was the leader of the Nite Owls and part of the Death Watch longing to return her embattled planet of Mandalore to its former glory. She was also the sister of Mandalore's Duchess Satine - a pacifist and romantic interest of Obi-Wan Kenobi - who was killed by Darth Maul.

Bo-Katan and Ahsoka teamed up to free Mandalore from Maul as seen in the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars; and Bo-Katan telling Mando where to find Ahsoka in The Mandalorian - years after the events of the animated series - indicates that the two maintained their connection through the years.

According to Sackhoff, she and Lucasfilm's Dave Filoni discussed this particular point, saying, "I definitely know a lot about who she is and where she's been and what's happened:"

"Dave and I talk a lot about Bo and her backstory and time lost and things like that, just because we enjoy talking about Star Wars and the characters. I definitely know a lot about who she is and where she's been and what's happened. So, yeah, I knew that kind of stuff for sure."

While fans may be in for a possible live-action reunion between the two characters in the future, Bo-Katan's own future is still a question mark.

Star Wars fans know she lost her position on Mandalore when the planet fell to Imperial occupation; and in Star Wars Rebels - a Dave Filoni creation, by the way - she wielded the ancient Darksaber that comes with the right to rule.

However, in The Mandalorian, Moff Gideon has possession of it before losing it to Mando in the Season 2 finale. Bo-Katan's purpose in the series was to reclaim it, but now she has a problem. The only way she can rightfully win it back is to defeat Mando.

Star Wars

Bo-Katan Kryze vs. Mando in Season 3?

While much of the attention surrounding The Mandalorian's Season 2 finale focused on Grogu going with Luke Skywalker, the issue between Bo-Katan and Mando remains.

These two Mandalorian allies may find themselves as enemies come Season 3, and the question of who should rule Mandalore may lead Mando to the planet itself in the future.

Sackhoff teased her involvement in the series' third season as early as July; but the extent of her role in the upcoming chapter remains to be seen, especially since fans have yet to see any promotion for Lucasfilm's next live-action series for Disney+: The Book of Boba Fett.

Speaking of which, it is interesting to note that The Book of Boba Fett also features a Mandalorian, as he himself established in Mando's second season.

If The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett are more connected than fans first believed, maybe audiences will see the return of Bo-Katan and her own Mandalorian heritage sooner rather than later.

The Book of Boba Fett starts streaming this December, exclusively on Disney+.