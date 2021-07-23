Luke Skywalker & Grogu Receive a Gorgeous Official New Star Wars Poster

The Mandalorian Season 2 ended on an action-packed finale, capped off by the return of Mark Hamill’s Luke Skywalker. The comeback of one of the most iconic figures from the Skywalker Saga surprised Star Wars fans around the world, mainly because no one expected that the fan-favorite Jedi would return to the small screen.

Throughout the show’s sophomore run, Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin only had one goal in mind: to bring Grogu back to his people. Season 2 showed Mando’s dedication to fulfill this mission, with the character going through a series of planets while also finding unlikely allies along the way, such as Katee Sackhoff's Bo-Katan and Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka Tano.

Ultimately, the endgame of Mando's mission led him to cross paths once again with the forces of Moff Gideon. With their backs against the wall and a horde of Dark Troopers threatening their lives, the last-minute arrival of Luke eventually saved them, but it also meant that Mando needed to bid goodbye to Grogu.

Season 2 ended with Luke and Grogu heading to an unknown location together while Mando was left with his own Darksaber-related issues to settle with Bo-Katan. Now, a new batch of posters has arrived to celebrate the pivotal moments that transpired during the finale.

GROGU AND LUKE SKYWALKER TAKE THE SPOTLIGHT

In celebration of Comic-Con@Home 2021, Trends International released two new The Mandalorian posters, showcasing fresh looks at the titular bounty hunter, Grogu, and the returning Luke Skywalker.

Created by Russell Walks, the first poster shows a preview of Grogu's Jedi training with Luke somewhere in the galaxy, potentially hinting at the young Force user wielding a yellow lightsaber once his training is complete.

Trends International

Created by Joe Corroney, the second poster features Din Djarin wielding the Darksaber while protecting Grogu from unknown threats.

Trends International

A GLIMPSE OF GROGU'S JEDI TRAINING

These posters serve as a fitting reminder of the rousing success of The Mandalorian Season 2. While one could assume that these are solely for promotional purposes, it's possible that these posters could hint at what's next in The Mandalorian Season 3.

The image shows a glimpse of Grogu's Jedi training with Luke Skywalker, possibly teasing that the Jedi pair will at least return in some capacity in the third season. The presence of a yellow Kyber crystal alongside lightsaber parts could hint that fans will witness Grogu's training and its completion by the time Season 3 wraps up.

Meanwhile, it's also fitting that the second poster highlights Din Djarin's potential journey in Season 3. It's clear that Din has to resolve a Darksaber-related issue with Bo-Katan, and it seems that this storyline will likely shoulder a good chunk of the next season's narrative.

It's possible that The Mandalorian Season 3 will tackle the different paths of Grogu and Din throughout the first wave of episodes, before eventually reuniting the tight-knit pair before the finale. By doing this, it gives each character separate moments to shine, thus leading to a much stronger reunion down the line.

There's also a chance that they will be reunited due to a common enemy, and many would agree that a team-up involving Grogu, Luke, and Mando will be one for the books when it's all said and done.

The first two seasons of The Mandalorian are now streaming on Disney+.