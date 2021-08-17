The Mandalorian: Carl Weathers Reveals When Season 3 Starts Filming

The Mandalorian Season 2 capped off a successful run by featuring the surprise return of Mark Hamill's Luke Skywalker, but it wasn't the only cameo that was celebrated by Star Wars fans. The Pedro Pascal-led series also featured the likes of Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka Tano and Katee Sackhoff's Bo-Katan, fully embracing its place in the massive Skywalker Saga timeline.

Now that a third season has already been confirmed, The Mandalorian is expected to showcase more cameos that will drive the narrative forward. However, it seems that fans will need to wait for a little while before the premiere of Season 3 on Disney+.

Ever since the finale, plot and production details about The Mandalorian Season 3 are still being kept under wraps, but it was eventually confirmed that the series will premiere sometime in 2022. It was heavily rumored that filming had already begun for the Star Wars series, but Moff Gideon actor Giancarlo Esposito said that production had yet to start.

Now, it looks like a more concrete update to the production timeline for The Mandalorian has emerged.

THE MANDALORIAN SEASON 3 BEGINS FILMING SOON

Star Wars

Greef Karga actor Carl Weathers sat down as a guest at Steel City Con 2021 to talk about The Mandalorian's production timeline.

Weathers confirmed that The Mandalorian Season 3 will start filming in September 2021 while also sharing that he will direct another episode of the hit Star Wars series:

"So now, we're gonna start a new season of The Mandalorian in the next month. I get to be in front of the camera again and I get to direct again. So, I hope you stay on the lookout for it, watch it, support it. Please, because I'm not just proud of my work, I'm really proud of the show and to be part of it, you know."

The Star Wars actor then shared what The Mandalorian means to him as both a father and an actor:

"There are some things that... I have two sons who are probably older than you are. I'm serious and I have four grandchildren now. So the beautiful thing about it is, for them, it's not about being an actor with me, it's 'that's big daddy.' That's who I am, you know? [it] kind of chokes me up, but the work that I do, I want them to see something that they can be proud of. With The Mandalorian, it's one of those things because kids can watch it and I love that. Thank you."

2022 IS THE MANDALORIAN'S YEAR

Carl Weathers' latest confirmation that The Mandalorian will start production next month is a welcome development for the Star Wars series. By starting to shoot scenes in September, it's likely that The Mandalorian will aim to release during Summer 2022, giving the cast and crew ample time to finish production and post-production.

Based on the current slate of Star Wars projects, Visions will premiere in September 2021 while The Book of Boba Fett will be released in December 2021. If Lucasfilm decides to have a consistent wave of Disney+ offerings, it seems that The Bad Batch Season 2 will take over its usual May release timeline while The Mandalorian will follow suit for the aforementioned Summer 2022 premiere.

Meanwhile, the confirmation that Weathers will be back in the director's chair for Season 3 should serve as a good sign for hardcore fans of the show. The actor already helmed two episodes in total from Season 1 and 2, and his return should give a sense of consistency to The Mandalorian.

As fans look ahead to The Mandalorian's already-confirmed third season, it remains to be seen what the narrative will showcase this time around. So far, it seems that Grogu and Din Djarin will have separate adventures when they both return in Season 3.

Not much is known if Luke Skywalker will make another triumphant comeback, but Star Wars already teased that the training of the Jedi Master and Grogu will be featured in some form in Season 3. As for Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin, it looks like the bounty hunter will have a score to settle with Bo-Katan due to him possessing the Darksaber.

The Mandalorian Season 3 is expected to premiere sometime in 2022 on Disney+.