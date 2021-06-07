Marvel's Blade Frustrations | Deadpool 3's Wolverine Plot | New Arrowverse Crossover | Avengers 5 Script Update | Ant-Man 3 Trailer Update | Disney+ Daredevil Plot Details | Loki Season 2 Trailer | All Marvel D23 Announcements | Avengers 6 Director Update |

The Mandalorian Season 3: Pedro Pascal Shares Brief Production Update

By Aeron Mer Eclarinal

The Mandalorian had a successful two-season run on Disney+, but the fun isn't over yet due to the arrival of the already-confirmed third chapter. Created by Jon Favreau, the hit Star Wars series was filled with exciting cameos, references, and story beats that changed the landscape of the space-based franchise like never before. 

The runaway duo of Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin and The Child a.k.a. Grogu led the charge throughout the first two seasons of The MandalorianThe dynamic of the pair served as the main highlight of the show, giving fans a slew of adorable moments and thrilling sequences focused on the duo. 

However, the Season 2 finale changed everything when Mark Hamill's Luke Skywalker showed up to save Grogu from Moff Gideon's forces, ultimately leaving with The Child to begin his training as a Jedi. Ahead of Season 3, it is currently unknown how the lead pair of Mando and Grogu will be showcased. 

While fans are in speculation mode on the overall outlook of The Mandalorian Season 3, it looks like it will be awhile before the new chapter will be rolled out to viewers. 

PEDRO PASCAL OPENS UP ABOUT THE MANDALORIAN SEASON 3 

Mandalorian Pedro Pascal
Star Wars

At the start of the video preview for this year's Variety: Actors on Actors, Obi-Wan Kenobi actor Ewan McGregor and The Mandalorian's Pedro Pascal briefly discussed the production timeline of the Jon Favreau-created Star Wars series. Pascal confirmed that they “haven't shot” anything for the third season yet: 

“We haven't shot a third season so confidentially, so anyway let me tell you what's going on...”

THE MANDALORIAN SEASON 3 IN LATE 2022?

For context, Pascal has been tapped to play the lead role for HBO's The Last of Us. Collider previously reported that the HBO series will start production on July 5, 2021 through June 2022, thus putting into question when The Mandalorian Season 3 will actually begin shooting. This is part of Pascal's “first position” deal with HBO. 

Pedro Pascal's confirmation about the production timeline of The Mandalorian Season 3 should give fans a clear picture of when to expect Mando and Grogu's next chapter. 

The Mandalorian Season 3 will look entirely different for a number of reasons. For starters, Gina Carano's Cara Dune will not be around, and it's unclear if Grogu will even show up due to Luke Skywalker's arrival. 

Given that Season 2 wrapped a major arc between Din Djarin and Grogu, it only makes sense for the cast and crew to take some time to craft another powerful storyline for the characters in Season 3. While it is understandably a long gap in-between seasons, this creates an opportunity for Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni to dig deeper and find a balanced resolution for the two leads of The Mandalorian

This is on top of the fact that Favreau and Filoni are also taking the lead on Temeura Morrison's The Book of Boba Fett. Pushing The Mandalorian Season 3 into late 2022 will give the creative pair a chance to focus more on The Book of Boba Fett before moving on to the next series. 

All episodes of The Mandalorian Season 1 and 2 are now streaming on Disney+. 

