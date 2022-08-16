Book of Boba Fett Season 2 Receives Hopeful Update

Right now, Star Wars is enjoying a bit of a streaming renaissance. Ever since the series made Disney+ a priority, it has produced some of the best of its storied history on the streaming platform. This includes recent hits like Obi-Wan Kenobi and The Mandalorian. While fans can likely expect more from both of those series, one project whose future remains in question is The Book of Boba Fett.

The Mando-Verse spin-off followed the iconic bounty hunter as he escaped the Sarlacc Pit and set out to take hold of the throne Jabba the Hutt once held down. Aside from some fan-favorite cameos, the series was largely deemed a bit of a miss, garnering middling reviews when compared to Star Wars' other streaming titles.

So the idea of a Book of Boba Fett has started to feel like a bit of a dream, with stars of the series saying they don't know if "Boba Fett will get another adventure or not." But one of the actors behind the series has just potentially teased that there could be more coming from the iconic Mandalorian.

A Potential Book of Boba Fett Tease

Star Wars

Appearing at Fan Expo Boston, The Book of Boba Fett actress Ming-Na Wen shared a hopeful update on Season 2.

When asked about her storied career and what she is currently excited about, she said the "second season of The Book of Boba Fett, I hope!" Before remarking, "knock on wood, they’ll be announcing that soon:"

“Second season of The Book of Boba Fett, I hope! …I never count my chickens before they hatch, because in this business, you just never know. But, knock on wood, they’ll be announcing that soon.”

This is not a confirmation it is happening from Wen, but one has to remember this is also not the first time the actress has brought up the potential for a Season 2.

Will Book of Boba Fett Get a Second Season?

Right now, the idea of a sophomore season of Book of Boba Fett feels a little up in the air. The first batch of episodes did well when it comes to viewership numbers, but it did not set the world on fire critically by any means.

And Wen's comments do seem a little fishy here. She is playing it off that she is just dreaming a second season of the show into existence. But then why is she going about saying that she hopes they will be announcing that soon?

With Disney+ Day and D23 coming up fast, quotes such as this need to be looked into a little bit further. If Disney were to be planning more Book of Boba Fett, then either of those events would be the perfect place to announce it to the world.

Right now, The Book of Boba Fett's first season can be streamed in full on Disney+.