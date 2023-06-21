Book of Boba Fett Season 2: Will It Release or Get Cancelled?

As the Star Wars MandoVerse continues to expand on Disney+, the question is whether The Book of Boba Fett will ever receive a Season 2.

The Mandalorian's original spin-off series first debuted on December 29, 2021, on Disney+ and explored both Boba's past and his present as Tatooine's new crime lord.

Is Book of Boba Fett Getting a Season 2?

At the moment, there has been no official announcement for a Season 2 of The Book of Boba Fett.

Despite several fan-favorite moments, the Disney+ series starring Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen was largely met with mixed reviews.

Still, leading up to the show's conclusion, expectations were high for Lucasfilm to follow The Mandalorian model with a second season.

Ming-Na Wen's 2022 Twitter post, where she referred to the show as Season 1, added fuel to the fire and which she later clarified, saying:

"Everyone jumped to conclusions when I called it the first season. What else would I call it?!! To clarify, it doesn't imply there's a 2nd. But I'm keeping my fingers crossed! Enjoy all the chapters of 'The Book of Boba Fett.'"

Later in 2022, the Star Wars actress remained hopeful for a second chapter when responding to inquiries with "knock on wood, they'll be announcing that soon:"

“Second season of 'The Book of Boba Fett,' I hope! …I never count my chickens before they hatch, because in this business, you just never know. But, knock on wood, they’ll be announcing that soon.”

More Boba seemed like a possibility in early 2023 when Mando's own Pedro Pascal referred to the show as a "first season" on the official Star Wars website.

However, Star Wars Celebration 2023 came and went with no news of a Season 2, and Temuera Morrison was surprisingly MIA in The Mandalorian Season 3.

What's the Best Bet for More Boba Fett?

At the moment, Star Wars fans shouldn't expect The Book of Boba Fett's sophomore season to release anytime soon, if ever.

Many of the critiques concerning the show's writing, use of flashbacks, and series portrayal of Boba - a stark departure from Morrison's performance in The Mandalorian Season 2 - are still fresh in audiences' minds.

Plus, there's the reality that the best episodes of the brief seven-episode season starred Mando, not Boba, which retroactively hurt The Mandalorian's third season.

But whether fan and critic complaints have played a part in any of Lucasfilm's plans for The Book of Boba Fett is unknown.

What is almost guaranteed to impact the studio's future is the ongoing WGA writers' strike, which could result in slate delays.

Also, following Disney CEO Bob Iger's return, Disney has become more cognizant about streaming expenses with an emphasis on quality over quantity, and even removing shows and movies in a first-ever Disney+ content purge.

In addition, reports that Lucasfilm is not working on Season 2 of The Book of Boba Fett have been circulating online.

However, as the MandoVerse continues to grow with Ahsoka and Skeleton Crew, there are more opportunities for Boba Fett and Fennec Shand to return, not to mention Dave Filoni's MandoVerse crossover movie which would allow the bounty hunter to return to the big screen.

The Book of Boba Fett is available to stream on Disney+.