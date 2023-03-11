Book of Boba Fett Season 2: Lucasfilm Just Hinted at Renewal

Star Wars may have recently alluded to Season 2 of The Book of Boba Fett being planned at Lucasfilm.

The spin-off of The Mandalorian received fairly harsh criticism from both critics and fans alike.

Some of the actors from the series already expressed their wishes to return for another season, however, they claimed to have no knowledge of whether it would actually happen.

Even though the series wasn't received nearly as well as The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett did prove that every project within the MandoVerse will ultimately work in unison to tell one continuous, interconnected story.

Temuera Morrison, who portrays Boba Fett himself, even said at one point that "the tree is still growing" when talking about the entire MandoVerse.

Star Wars Hints Season 2 of Boba Fett Series

Star Wars

An article on the official Lucasfilm-owned Star Wars website was recently released that talked about Pedro Pascal and Season 3 of The Mandalorian.

The Book of Boba Fett was also mentioned since Pascal's Din Djarin appeared in the Disney+ series, and in the process, Star Wars may have accidentally hinted that the show could be renewed for a Season 2.

When talking about Din Djarin showing up in The Book of Boba Fett, Star Wars mentioned that it was "in the first season:"

"We got our answer when Djarin made a surprise reappearance in the first season of The Book of Boba Fett…"

Since that show's release, it was generally believed that it would be a one-off limited series to serve as a spin-off of The Mandalorian. Now, it seems as though there may be more extensive, multi-season plans for it.

There were past rumors that a Season 2 would eventually happen, and many of the series’ actors even expressed their desire to return for a future batch of episodes.

Ming-Na Wen, who portrayed Fennec Shand in The Book of Boba Fett and The Mandalorian, said in August 2022 that she “hope(s)” there will be a “second season” and also wanted Disney and Lucasfilm to “be announcing that soon:”

“Second season of The Book of Boba Fett, I hope! …I never count my chickens before they hatch, because in this business, you just never know. But, knock on wood, they’ll be announcing that soon.”

A Star Wars Celebration Surprise?

The Star Wars Celebration 2023 convention is quickly approaching. The four-day event will be held in London, England from May 26-29 and is sure to be filled with official announcements about upcoming Star Wars projects.

If Disney and Lucasfilm plan on renewing The Book of Boba Fett for a Season 2, Celebration would be the most likely place for it to happen.

Since Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni are sort of at the head of the MandoVerse and all of the projects within it, they would likely come up on stage during one of the panels and make the official announcement that a second season is in the works.

However, just as there is a possibility the Star Wars article accidentally announced the news, it is also possible that the use of “the first season” meant nothing.

However, Favreau and Filoni have a vision of where they want the MandoVerse to go, and The Book of Boba Fett Season 2 could very well be a part of their plans.

Since Boba Fett is already slated to make an appearance in Season 3 of The Mandalorian, it is clear that he will definitely be in the picture going forward, so a Season 2 of the character’s own show wouldn’t be that big of a surprise.

Season 1 of The Book of Boba Fett is available to stream on Disney+.