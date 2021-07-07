Boba Fett Season 2 Possibilities Teased By Star of Disney+ Spin-off

The return of Boba Fett in season two of The Mandalorian is a payoff that will forever go down as one of the greatest moments in Star Wars history. However, the reveal that the character would be getting his own series may rank even higher on that list.

Since 1983, when Return of the Jedi was released, many people speculated that Boba survived his "death" in the mouth of the Sarlacc. That theory was confirmed to be true in the final moments of season two's first chapter, "Chapter 9: The Marshal," when a mystery character turned around to show a close-up shot of actor Temuera Morrison, who also played Boba Fett's father, Jango Fett, in Attack of the Clones.

Fett didn't make another appearance until later in the season. "Chapter 14: The Tragedy" showed him on-screen for most of the episode, and also revealed that he was going to help the Mandalorian save Grogu from the hands of Moff Gideon.

After playing a major role in the last three chapters of season two, a post-credit scene following the season finale showed Fett returning to Tattoine to claim the throne in Jabba's Palace, with the official announcement of a new Disney+ spin-off series titled The Book of Boba Fett being revealed just seconds later on-screen.

Morrison has recently confirmed that Jon Favreau, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Dave Filoni will all be aiding the series director Robert Rodriguez in their own episodes, and has also recently given insight on whether the series could be renewed for a second season.

THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT SEASON 2?

In an interview with Daily Express, Morrison was asked if he had any knowledge about whether there would be a season two of The Book of Boba Fett or not.

He expressed that "the tree is still growing" and that Disney will probably want to "test the waters" before making a decision:

"I think they'll have to consider some things... The tree is still growing. They'll probably want to test the waters first, there's been no talk about it."

The interview also stated that the Star Wars veteran actor would "take each job as it comes - whether that means Boba Fett will get another adventure or not."

SHOULD THERE BE A SECOND SEASON?

It is hard as a Star Wars fan to not want more of Boba Fett.

Due to the fact that he has been such a popular character for over 40 years now, it wouldn't benefit Disney or Lucasfilm to do away with him. However, it would make more sense for him to become an established character in The Mandalorian, rather than create a separate series for him that could possibly run three to five seasons.

The dynamic and chemistry that the characters of Din Djarin and Boba Fett established with each other in just three chapters of The Mandalorian showed just how electric they are when they are on screen together.

With Grogu now in the hands of Luke Skywalker at his Jedi academy, the duo of Boba Fett and Din Djarin would create an interesting narrative by going back to their roots of being bounty hunters scavenging together across the galaxy and aiding one another.

However, it is also important for The Mandalorian not to become Boba Fett's series. Fans have grown to truly connect with Din Djarin, and it would be a shame to have a different character take over the show.

Morrison's use of the metaphor "the tree is still growing" is especially noteworthy. While it's unclear what exactly he's referring to, he could be referencing the already confirmed "Mando-Verse" that will be taking form over the next few years on Disney+.

The "Mando-Verse" is Star Wars' attempt at creating a coherent MCU-like connected universe through multiple Disney+ projects that will all crossover into one another. With the confirmation of the Ahsoka series being on the upcoming Star Wars slate, as well as The Book of Boba Fett, the stories will likely play off one another as they are set in the same timeline. Rangers of the New Republic was also set to be a part of this connected "tree" of shows before its production was halted.

Morrison's mention that "they'll have to consider some things" is likely alluding to the fact that Disney and Lucasfilm will have to see where the "Mando-Verse" story is at after The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka, and the third season of The Mandalorian before making a decision on whether they want to make a season two of The Book of Boba Fett.

It is absolutely wonderful that Boba Fett will finally be getting his own series and fans will get to spend more time with his character, but one season of his own adventures, and then returning alongside Din Djarin in The Mandalorian seems like the best role for him.

The Book of Boba Fett will be released in December 2021 on Disney+.