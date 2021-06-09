Marvel's Blade Frustrations | Deadpool 3's Wolverine Plot | New Arrowverse Crossover | Avengers 5 Script Update | Ant-Man 3 Trailer Update | Disney+ Daredevil Plot Details | Loki Season 2 Trailer | All Marvel D23 Announcements | Avengers 6 Director Update |

Star Wars Reportedly Wants Boba Fett Spin-off To Be The Mandalorian Season 2.5

While the first two seasons of The Mandalorian received strong critical and commercial reception, a third season has been put on hold, with a spin-off, The Book of Boba Fett, coming first. Even now, with the show having wrapped production, it remains steeped in secrecy.

Though little is known about the upcoming Book of Boba Fett series, including its release date, some bits of information have leaked out. Rumors abound about appearances from characters like Bossk and Pedro Pascal's Mandalorian. Additionally, leaked production merchandise seems to indicate that the spin-off will have more than one season.

However, as the unknown release date gets closer and closer, more is revealed about the show...

Boba Fett Mayfeld Cobb Vanth
A report from Collider shares new information about the upcoming Book of Boba Fett. According to Collider's sources, the spin-off will serve as a sort of "The Mandalorian Season 2.5," being a "more closely-linked" extension of that series rather than a totally new endeavor. In part, this is due to cast crossovers between the two shows.

More production details were also shared, with it being revealed that the spin-off was shot on the same LA-based stage as The Mandalorian. Having finished production, the series is also on track to release on Disney+ in December, coinciding with the window announced alongside the reveal of The Book of Boba Fett.

According to this report, The Book of Boba Fett may be a more familiar entry in the Star Wars franchise than some were expecting. Fans upset by the delay of another season of The Mandalorian may find quite a bit to like in this series, especially as elements from that show pop-up here.

This article also lends credence to other rumors. With a third season for The Mandalorian put on hold, many theorized that Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin would show up in this spin-off, something seeming more likely in light of this news. Other rumors, stemming from production gifts, hold that Grogu will also make a return. While Gina Carano's Cara Dune will certainly not make an appearance, much of the rest of the cast could easily show up in Boba Fett's continued adventures.

To see how accurate this The Mandalorian Season 2.5 label is, fans will just have to wait, though if this article is to be believed, it won't be for that much longer.

