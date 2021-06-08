Star Wars: Boba Fett Star Ming-Na Wen Shares New Photo To Celebrate Filming Wrap

When The Mandalorian first premiered, it caught everyone's attention. It was unlike anything that Star Wars had given fans. Even though the series lived on a streaming platform, it retained a high production value. Little did fans know that the show's second season would make its freshman run seem like child's play.

Mando's sophomore run connected it to the larger Star Wars universe in many unexpected ways. From the very first live-action connections to the animated Star Wars: The Clone Wars in the form of Bo-Katan and Ahsoka, to the return of everyone's favorite bounty hunter in Boba Fett. In fact, Boba Fett's resurgence was so popular, that he went on to be the focus of his very own spin-off.

Of course, that spin-off is The Book of Boba Fett, which was announced at the very end of The Mandalorian's season two finale. The show actually seems to be taking over for The Mandolorian's regular release window. While Mando's new season hasn't even started production yet, it seems that Boba Fett is already done with his.

THAT'S A WRAP FOR BOBA FETT'S FENNEC SHAND

On her Twitter, actress Ming-Na Wen posted photos of her wrap gifts from The Book of Boba Fett, seemingly confirming that the production on The Mandalorian spin-off has officially wrapped.

The photos of Ming-Na Wen's hauls, including lazy holders and custom lounge shorts, can be found below:

The first photo shows Ming-Na Wen proudly showing off boxes upon boxes of lazy holders. It's unclear if these are things she intends to gift the crew, or if she somehow was gifted literally hundreds of them for herself.

Here fans can see a small little piece of art, on what seems to be a stick, showcasing Fennec's iconic helmet, with the text above it displaying The Book of Boba Fett. Very interestingly, this notes that it's only a wrap on season 1.

The third image is simply a much closer and clearer look at the art displayed on the sticker seen above.

The final photo is an awkwardly zoomed-in photo of some new shorts, which, instead of having the show's title and/or logo, has the Star Wars label alongside "Rebel" plastered throughout.

BOBA FETT IS HERE TO STAY

It is admittedly a strange move for Lucasfilm to decide to jump right into The Book of Boba Fett instead of continuing The Mandorlian's story—either first or at the same time. At the very least, rumors point to Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin showing up at some point in the show—so this year likely won't end without having seen everyone's favorite shiny silver bounty hunter.

At the same time, with Boba Fett's insane popularity, the shifting of focus to him certainly won't annoy fans. Even with his very dedicated following before The Mandalorian, Boba Fett has had more screen time and things to do in the last year than he ever had before.

Hopefully, fans won't have to wait too long to see The Book of Boba Fett. Especially now that it's wrapped, the show could make its debut in only a few months' time. Soon Boba Fett will once again be in everyone's lives—and he may even bring a friend.