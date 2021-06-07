Star Wars: Popular Side Character Rumored To Return In Boba Fett Disney+ Show

Last December, Star Wars fans were blown away when Return of the Jedi-era Luke Skywalker appeared on screen during the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian.

But shockingly, Lucasfilm had yet another surprise in store for that episode.

In the style of MCU's post-credits scene, Lucasfilm teased a whole new surprise series — The Book of Boba Fett — when Boba and Fennec Shand entered Jabba's Palace, killed Bib Fortuna, and assumed the throne following the conclusion of Mando's sophomore season.

And despite its December Disney+ release, fans know very little about this new series. But now it seems that Boba won't be the only original trilogy bounty hunter audiences will see later this year.

BOSSK TO JOIN THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT

Star Wars

According to LRM Online, Bossk, the Trandoshan first seen in The Empire Strikes Back, will be part of The Book of Boba Fett cast.

The green-skinned, red-eyed bounty hunter Bossk has appeared in Star Wars projects outside the original trilogy, including both The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels.

But it's in The Clone Wars specifically where Bossk and Fett have a history.

Following the death of Boba's father Jango Fett, Bossk and other bounty hunters mentored Boba, and Bossk later joined Boba's syndicate of bounty hunters known as the Krayt's Claw.

The two later competed against one another in tracking down Han Solo for the Empire where Boba was successful.

BOUNTY HUNTER BOSSK IS BACK

In addition to this Bossk rumor, Din Djarin's Mando, Cobb Vanth played by Tymothy Olyphant in Season 2 of The Mandalorian, and possibly The Clone Wars bounty hunter villain Cad bane are rumored to appear.

But of all these possibilities, Bossk's appearance makes the most sense considering his prequel and original trilogy connections to Boba. And his involvement also presents some intriguing story possibilities.

Bossk was also present at Jabba's Palace in The Return of the Jedi, and he had a reputation for hunting Wookies.

If he's on Boba Fett's side, perhaps they're out for revenge on Han Solo, Chewbacca, and Luke?

Bossk also worked with Ezra Bridger in Star Wars Rebels whose rumored to appear in a Star Wars Disney+ series at some point in the future.

Regardless, if Bossk is truly back, it seems safe to say that original trilogy characters and Empire-era connections await in The Book of Boba Fett this December.