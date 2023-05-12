Since the finale of The Book of Boba Fett’s first season on Disney+, there’s been no word on when or where Boba Fett will turn up next.

Many fans thought he’d surely show up in The Mandalorian’s third season. Mando’s trip to Tatooine seemed like a prime time to do just that, not to mention the promotional materials which seemed to practically yell Boba Fett’s name.

While his future in current projects remains a question mark, a new book released by Lucasfilm titled Star Wars Timelines allows fans to re-familiarize themselves with the franchise’s lengthy lore—including that of the iconic bounty hunter, Boba Fett.

Boba Fett's Star Wars Timeline

Boba Fett Is Born - 32 BBY

Lucasfilm

On the planet of Kamino, Boba Fett was born in a cloning lab. The child was created from the genetic material of a bounty hunter who went by Jango Fett.

Unlike the majority of the other clones created on Kamino, this particular one was left unaltered—the key difference between him and the Clone Army.

Obi-Wan Kenobi Discovers the Clone - 22 BBY

Lucasfilm

Jedi Obi-Wan Kenobi discovered Kamino and its cloning capabilities. Additionally, he also uncovered the involvement of Jango and Boba Fett.

Kenobi chased the two off the planet where they made their way to Geonosis, the place the Clone Wars officially began.

Jango Fett Decapitated - 22 BBY

Lucasfilm

While on the planet Geonosis, a young Boba Fett witnessed Jedi Mace Windu decapitate and kill his father.

This brutal moment would go on to define the future bounty hunter’s very being. Sadly, someone else gets the honor of killing his father’s murderer before he does.

Continuing His Training - 21 BBY

Lucasfilm

With the desire to become a Jedi killer, a young Boba Fett joined a rowdy group of bounty hunters to hone his skills further.

This included notable names such as Aurra Sing and Bossk.

A Brief Gig With Asajj Ventress - 20 BBY

Lucasfilm

Boba Fett met Asajj Ventress after her departure from the Sith. She joined Boba and his crew on a job but ended up double-crossing them.

Despite that, Boba would go on a year later to help rescue the Jedi Quinlan Vos.

Hired by Darth Vader - 0 ABY

Lucasfilm

The Sith Lord Darth Vader enlisted Boba Fett to track down and identify the Rebel hero that blew up the original Death Star. This is how Vader first learned the name Luke Skywalker.

Nabbing Jabba’s Bounty- YEAR

Lucasfilm

Darth Vader had Boba Fett track the Millennium Falcon to Cloud City. Vader promised him Han Solo, someone who could provide the bounty hunter with a handsome payday.

Not long after getting Han Solo, the bounty hunter lost his prize. Despite a host of other parties vying for the carbonite brick, Boba Fett got it back and brought him to Jabba the Hut.

Sent to the Sarlaac Pit - 4 ABY

Lucasfilm

While fighting Luke Skywalker and his allies on a sand barge on Tatooine, Boba Fett’s jetpack is damaged, sending him careening into the mouth of a Sarlaac Pit.

It’s unknown how long the bounty hunter was in the massive beast, but it was supposedly no more than a few days. Though the odds of his survival were low, most believed Boba to be dead the moment he crashed.

Boba Fett Lives - 4 ABY

Lucasfilm

Beating the odds, Boba Fett survived his foray into the belly of the beast.

Not long after climbing his way out, Fett’s equipment was stolen by Jawas. He then found himself a prisoner of the Tusken Raiders.

Instead of remaining mortal enemies, Boba befriended this local tribe, even getting his own gaffi stick.

Tuskens Lost - 5 ABY

Lucasfilm

Boba Fett convinced the Tusken people to rise up against their Pyke oppressors. Sadly, the entire tribe was slaughtered in revenge.

Meeting Fennec Shand - 9 ABY

Lucasfilm

While roaming the sands of Tatooine, Boba Fett found the gravely wounded Fennec Shand. The two became partners after he helped her survive.

Armor Claimed - 9 ABY

Lucasfilm

Boba Fett claimed his original armor from Din Djarin but only after a brief squabble with the Mandalorian.

The two parties then team up to rebel against an attack from the Empire and help Din locate Grogu, who is kidnapped by Moff Gideon.

BONUS: Daimyo Fett - 9 ABY

Lucasfilm

Boba Fett decided it was time to claim the title of Daimyo on Tatooine. The bounty hunter intended to be a man of the people and usher in a new era for the planet and its seedy underground.

Along the way, Fett ran into a lot of resistance, namely against the Pyke Syndicate.

To save Mos Espa from the Pykes, Boba Fett and Fennec Shand brought together a large group of allies to take on the gangsters. In the ensuing fight, Boba both rode a Ranchor and took the infamous bounty hunter Cad Bane out of commission.

When Will Boba Fett Return?

With The Mandalorian’s third season ending with Din Djarin and Grogu doing missions for the New Republic, it’s easy to see how one of those adventures could lead them to cross paths with Boba Fett once again. After everything the two went through on Tatooine, one would think they’d keep in contact.

There’s always the chance that Lucasfilm might surprise everyone and order a second season for The Book of Boba Fett. With how iconic the character is, it would be questionable to keep him offscreen much longer.

One would have to imagine that Temuera Morrison’s bounty hunter will play some part in Dave Filoni’s MandoVerse event film. Perhaps he’ll even get to go toe-to-toe with the likes of Thrawn himself one day.

The Book of Boba Fett is now streaming on Disney+.