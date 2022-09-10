Watch: Star Wars Brings Back Mace Windu In Upcoming Series

The world of Star Wars has become an evermore intricately woven narrative tapestry. While other franchises keep adding on to the end of the story, Lucasfilm has taken a different tact in recent years with the galaxy far, far away opting to fill in the blanks within its interconnected canon. A prime example of that is Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi.

This animated series from the team behind The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels will tell the origin of two different Jedi in Count Dooku and Ahsoka Tano, and in doing so offer more context for not just the two primary Jedi but all those surrounding them as well.

Fans will be excited to see where some of their favorite Jedi came from, and how they ultimately got to where audiences meet them sometime in the Prequel trilogy.

One of these whom the Lucasian faithful have not heard from in quite some time is Mace Windu, who Samuel L. Jackson brought to life on the big screen more than twenty years ago. However, that has now changed.

Mace Windu Is Back for More

Lucasfilm

Jedi master Mace Windu was revealed to return in Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi, whose first trailer debuted at D23's Lucasfilm showcase.

The series will see Windu back for the first time since 2020 and voiced by Terrence Carson, who played the role for all seven seasons of Star Wars: The Clone Wars. The series is set to debut on Disney+ on October 26.

A New Era for Mace Windu?

While some of the Tale of the Jedi series looks to be taking place during a time period audiences have already seen, it will be fascinating for fans to finally see some of their favorite characters before the events of The Phantom Menace. And of course, Master Windu falls directly into that bucket.

Up to this point, Lucasfilm has only offered brief expository glimpses into how these guardians of the Republic operated before the coming of Anakin Skywalker. And now, fans are finally going to get to see that. Mace Windu is a character that is so closely tied to the fall of Count Dooku, so surely he will be a major part of Dooku's three episodes of the project.

And could this perhaps be a tease of more from Samuel L. Jackson's Jedi to come? The character has not been heard from in quite a while, and it only feels like a matter of time before a potential full-fleshed return is put on the books.

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi will be available to stream on October 26.