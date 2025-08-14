Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Report Reveals When It Might Come Out

Avengers: Doomsday's release date is over a year away, but an insider has hinted at when fans might see the first footage from the next major MCU crossover film. The fifth Avengers film is likely to be one of the biggest movies in 2026, and is one of two MCU releases next year, alongside Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Avengers: Doomsday is in the middle of a lengthy production shoot in the UK, which isn't likely to wrap until later this year, but that hasn't stopped the speculation around the first trailer's debut.

The Comic Circus' Alex Perez suggested in an August Q&A that, based on Marvel Studios' previous first teaser release dates, the first Avengers: Doomsday footage will likely be released 4-5 months before its premiere. With the film's release set for December 18, 2026, this means a trailer should be revealed around July, with Perez hinting it would likely coincide with San Diego Comic-Con 2026.

"Based on previous Marvel Studios’ first teaser trailer drops to release dates for movies, there is usually around a 4½-5 month gap. Now if Marvel keeps the December 2026 date, that would place a teaser trailer dropping right around mid-to-late July 2026. Wonder what else happens in mid-to-late July?"

Marvel Studios skipped Comic-Con in 2025 due to a lack of new releases to promote. However, in 2026, the studio will have both Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Avengers: Doomsday to share with fans.

Marvel Studios

An Avengers 5 teaser at SDCC would keep with the traditions of past Avengers films. The first Avengers movie debuted its teaser at SDCC in 2010, almost two years before its release. Similarly, the first taste of Avengers: Age of Ultron was screened for fans at SDCC in July 2013.

Avengers: Infinity War continued this trend, premiering the first footage for fans at D23 and SDCC in 2013. However, Avengers: Endgame was an outlier, choosing to debut its first trailer online in December 2018, rather than do the convention rounds.

In addition, Marvel Studios chose SDCC in 2024 to reveal the new Avengers 5 title (which changed from The Kang Dynasty to Doomsday) and the surprise casting of Robert Downey Jr. as Victor von Doom.

The summer convention is a common home for Marvel Studios sneak peeks and announcements, and it seems logical that this trend would continue with Avengers: Doomsday.

MCU veterans Joe and Anthony Russo return to direct Avengers: Doomsday, which features over 25 confirmed MCU actors - including regulars like Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Anthony Mackie (Captain America), and Sebastian Stan (Winter Soldier).

The movie will prominently feature the debut of Doctor Doom (Downey Jr.) in the MCU, which was set up in The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Could the Avengers 5 Trailer Be Released in 2025?

While San Diego Comic-Con 2026 is a strong contender for Avengers: Doomsday's first teaser, it is a short window to begin promotion for the film. Marvel Studios might opt for a different strategy instead.

The live stream announcing the initial Avengers: Doomsday cast members controlled the news cycle on the day it took place and gave the new Marvel Studios movie a platform all of its own.

With the new Avengers trailer being one of the most highly anticipated teasers, Marvel Studios may instead drop the footage at its discretion, choosing a time and place where the trailer will likely get the most traction.

Alternatively, Marvel Studios could package the trailer with one of Disney's other upcoming releases, such as Avatar: Fire and Ash, which is releasing in December this year. Avatar 3 is comparable in size, scale, and box office potential, so it makes sense that Disney would pair these films for promotion.

Avatar: Fire and Ash also releases almost one year to the day ahead of Avengers: Doomsday, so this could be a prime opportunity for the studio to remind audiences that the next MCU crossover is 365 days away.