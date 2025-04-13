Here's When Avengers Doomsday's First Trailer Is Now Expected to Release

Now that production for Avengers: Doomsday is underway, the big question is when Marvel Studios will drop the first Avengers 5 trailer.

Releasing May 1, 2026, Avengers: Doomsday stars Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom and the Fantastic Four cast, along with an ensemble of MCU heroes and Fox's former X-Men stars.

When To Expect the Avengers: Doomsday's Trailer

If Marvel Studios follows a marketing schedule similar to previous Avengers films, fans may have an idea of when to expect the Avengers: Doomsday trailer to release.

The first-ever teaser for The Avengers was a post-credits scene in Captain America: The First Avenger, nine and a half months before the 2012 film arrived in theaters.

Trailer footage was then screened at D23 in August of 2011, followed by The Avengers' official trailer in October 2011, seven months before the film's debut.

The first public teaser for Avengers: Age of Ultron screened at 2013's San Diego Comic Con, followed by trailer footage at SDCC in July of 2014. It was only in October of 2014, six and a half months before the film's release, that Marvel Studios dropped the trailer.

As for Avengers: Infinity War, once again, Marvel rolled out the first teaser for D23 attendees in July of 2017 before showing footage two weeks later at San Diego Comic Con.

The first official public trailer for Infinity War was finally unveiled in late November of 2017, five months before the film's debut.

Similarly, Marvel Studios didn't unveil Avengers: Endgame's anticipated official trailer until December 7, 2018, four and a half months ahead of that culminating film's release.

With filming underway for Avengers: Doomsday, attendees will likely see that film's first teaser at Marvel Studios' presumed Hall H panel at this year's San Diego Comic-Con, which is predicted to be on Saturday, July 26.

But what's particularly interesting about SDCC is The Fantastic Four: First Steps comes out that same weekend and will likely tease Doomsday, potentially in a post-credits scene featuring Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom.

Fans should thus expect the public trailer for Avengers: Doomsday to be released online in either November or December 2025, with the best bet being a date in late November around Thanksgiving or early December.

While past marketing for Avengers movies offers an idea of when Marvel Studios will drop Avengers: Doomsday's official trailer, previous MCU movies with May releases are also worth considering.

For instance, Marvel Studios aired Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's first trailer on December 22, 2021, less than five months before the film's May 6, 2022, theatrical debut.

In addition, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 unveiled its first official trailer five months before its theatrical release, with the footage dropping on December 1, 2022, and the film hitting the big screen on May 6, 2023.

While Thunderbolts* is the most recent example of an MCU film releasing in May, fans may want to treat its marketing (which began in September 2024) as an anomaly since it's a new franchise with some lesser-known characters (including the MCU's most powerful baddie to date).

Therefore, considering the timing of Marvel Studios' promotion for its more recent Avengers films and May releases, late November or early December 2025 appears to be the most likely release window for Avengers: Doomsday's first trailer.

However, now that production has begun and Marvel teased further casting announcements, fans are expected to have more Doomsday news between now and then.

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on May 1, 2026.