Marvel Promises This Phase 5 Villain Is “Stronger Than All The Avengers Rolled Into One"

The MCU has had some powerful villains over the years, from Thanos to Kang and soon-to-be the next Avengers-level threat: Doctor Doom. Marvel Studios' next Phase 5 villain, Sentry, has been described as more powerful than all of the Avengers combined.

So far, in Phase 5, MCU fans have experienced villains such as Kang, the High Evolutionary, Kingpin, Cassandra Nova, and even Death itself.

The MCU's Next Big Villain Is Marvel's Most Powerful Ever

Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios took to X to reveal a new spot for Thunderbolts* which highlights Lewis Pullman’s Sentry. The powerhouse is expected to begin his MCU journey as the ensemble’s big villain before going down the heroic route in the future.

A line delivered by Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ Valentina hyped up his powers, teasing how he is “stronger than all of the Avengers rolled into one and soon to be known as Earth’s Mightiest Hero.”

Currently, characters such as Scarlet Witch, Thor, Captain Marvel, Doctor Strange, and Hulk are recognized as the most powerful MCU characters, but it seems Sentry is coming for that crown.

While Valentina may believe that Sentry is the newest superhero at her disposal, he seems intent on going rogue as he questions, “Why would a god take orders from anyone at all?”

Teasing his villainous actions to come, Sentry pondered, “Maybe I need to show you what I’m capable of?”

Those familiar with Bob Reynolds, aka Sentry, will know he has a second, villainous entity in his head called The Void. This evil identity will seemingly push him to bring destruction and death upon New York in Thunderbolts*.

However, Sentry won’t be a one-and-done MCU character, as Marvel Studios recently confirmed he will return in Avengers: Doomsday, presumably by then on the heroic side.

It's important to note that Valentina's description of Sentry as more powerful than all of the Avengers combined only comes from her judgment, and she may be giving her new hero more credit than he deserves. Regardless, if the comics are any indication, Sentry is sure to be a true powerhouse.

Is Sentry Really That Powerful?

Marvel

Sentry has demonstrated a wide range of powers that make him a near-godlike character, including superhuman strength, speed, senses, durability, reflexes, and flight. In rare cases, he has even manipulated molecules, resurrected the dead, absorbed energy, teleported invisibly, and lent power.

Some of his biggest comic feats have been taking on a whole team of Avengers at once, brushing off a nuclear blast, resurrecting his wife, catching an entire SHIELD helicarrier, and taking out some of Marvel's most powerful.

All these powers make it tough to imagine the ragtag team of Thunderbolts* will be able to defeat him and may instead have to push Sentry himself to beat out The Void entity, which is essentially a manifestation of his darker emotions.

That said, Marvel Studios has been known to nerf some of its more powerful heroes and villains to benefit its storytelling. While it appears Sentry will quickly become one of the MCU's most powerful villains (and eventually heroes), his feats on the big screen may not quite live up to the comics.