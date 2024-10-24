After weeks of teases, Agatha All Along finally revealed the identity of the MCU's take on death.

Marvel Studios' spell-binding streaming series is rounding into full form now, pulling the curtain back on some of its biggest secrets. While much of the focus has been on Joe Locke's mysterious Agatha All Along character, the show has proven it still has some cards up its sleeves.

One of these reveals finally arrived in Episode 7 (subtitled "Death's Hand in Mine"), thrusting Aubrey Plaza's Rio Vidal into the spotlight for all to see.

Agatha Reveals Lady Death

Marvel Studios

Warning - the rest of this article contains spoilers for Agatha All Along Episode 7.

Episode 7 of Agatha All Along confirmed that Aubrey Plaza's Rio Vidal is actually the MCU's version of Death.

The newest episode of Jac Schaeffer's WandaVision spin-off followed the series' central coven of witches as they took on a tarot-based trail on The Witches' Road.

Through sheer determination and a bit of time-jumping hijinks on the part of Patti Lupone's Lilia Calderu, this ended in everyone on the team getting a tarot card assigned to them.

While most were fairly unsuspecting, like Joe Locke's Billy Maximoff getting the Magician and Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness the Three of Swords, the last witch to be assigned a card came down to Aubrey Plaza's now-absent Rio Vidal.

The last card Lupone's master of divination pulls is the Dead card relating to Plaza's mysterious green witch, finally confirming her identity in the series.

Marvel Studios

For weeks, it has been speculated that Aubrey Plaza's Agatha All Along character was, in fact, Death, but (at least in the series) it had not been confirmed.

Some fans even thought the show had spoiled itself long before it was released, as a pair of Agatha All Along Funko Pop figures seemingly revealed both Death and Wiccan are secretly hiding in the series.

Now, fans know for sure that Aubrey Plaza's green witch, the former lover of Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness, is the embodiment of Death itself and the leader of the terrifying Salem Seven.

Going forward, it would seem that taking down Plaza's Death will be high up on the agenda for Agatha and her crew.

Who Is Marvel's Death Character?

Marvel Comics

Agatha All Along has been marching along the path toward some of Marvel Comics' more sinister side, and the emergence of Lady Death is just the beginning.

Death (aka Lady Death or Mistress Death) is a cosmic entity that is essentially the physical embodiment of death itself, responsible for shepherding wayward souls into the afterlife.

While she started as a Captain Marvel villain in the comics, she has come to cross paths with many Marvel characters over the years, including Deadpool, Loki, and even Thanos (whom she had a relationship with on the page).

The introduction of Death could be the start of Marvel Studios introducing the powers of the underworld and afterlife more formally to the MCU.

This could mean that the long-awaited arrival of Mephisto (aka the devil) may still be on the horizon in Agatha All Along. While Mephisto and Death do not have much of a relationship in the comics, given the pair's connection to dark magic, one following the other on-screen could make sense.

Another interesting connection Death has on the page is with Marvel Comics' The Beyonder. The Beyonder plays a key part in the Secret Wars storyline as he attempts to pit universes against universes in an all-out battle for survival.

However, before the Secret Wars storyline ever started, The Beyonder went to war with Lady Death, trying to rid the universe of the end of life entirely. This, obviously, does not go well for him, putting the reality-defying villain onto the eventual warpath toward the Secret Wars story.

As it stands, it seems the MCU will forgo The Beyonder in its Secret Wars story, instead focusing on Doctor Doom, but Death could still play a part.

There have been teases of a future for Plaza's MCU character beyond Agatha All Along, so perhaps it is her Death character that will at least start to lay the seeds for the franchise's upcoming Avengers movies.

Either that, or Death could be key in a character like Joe Locke's Teen bringing his dead mother, the Scarlet Witch, back to life somewhere down the line.

The first seven episodes of Agatha All Along are now streaming on Disney+.