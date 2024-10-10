Agatha All Along Episode 5's Wiccan Teen Twist Explained

After four weeks of mystery, Agatha All Along gave fans just a taste of who "Teen" really is.

By Richard Nebens Posted:
Wiccan Teen, played by Joe Locke

Agatha All Along Episode 5 pulled the curtain back on the show's biggest twist yet, this one centered on Joe Locke's Teen, potentially better known as Wiccan.

Teen has been one of the most tantalizing mysteries for fans to analyze through Episodes 1-4, particularly as Joe Locke's Agatha character is burdened with a suspicious sigil.

Rumors about the character most often led back to Wanda Maximoff's super-powered son, Billy Maximoff, who was first seen in WandaVision. However, Marvel and the Agatha All Along crew have done everything in their power to send viewers in the opposite direction during the show's early run.

Who Is Teen In Agatha All Along? Wiccan Identify Explained

Warning - The rest of this article contains major spoilers for Agatha All Along Episode 5.

Joe Locke as Teen/Billy using his powers in Agatha All Along Episode 5
Marvel Studios

The final moments of Marvel Studios' Agatha All Along Episode 5 provided the most blatant indication of the true identity of Joe Locke's Teen: Wiccan, otherwise known as Billy Maximoff.

Episode 5 sent Agatha and the coven into the third trial on the Witches' Road, this one centered on Agatha herself. After she and most of the witches got out of the house (minus Ali Ahn's Alice Wu-Gulliver), Teen came at her for being so power-hungry.

As the two stared each other down, Agatha whispered in his ear, "You’re so much like your mother." This led Teen to unleash his powers for the first time, controlling Sasheer Zamata's Jennifer Kale and Patti LuPone's Lilia Calderu and making them throw Agatha into the black sludge on The Road before she sunk in.

Patti LuPone as Lilia Calderu and Sasheer Zamata as Jennifer Kale in Agatha All Along
Marvel Studios

He then threw Jennifer and Lilia into the sludge behind Agatha, all while blue energy crackled from his hands and a crown formed on his head. Outside of it being blue rather than red, it was a replica of Wanda Maximoff's crown, which she got when she evolved into the Scarlet Witch.

Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff in WandaVision, Joe Locke as Teen/Billy Maximoff in Agatha All Along
Marvel Studios

While this reveal was held back until Episode 5, the near-confirmation that Teen is Wiccan/Billy Maximoff is not a huge surprise. Marvel spoiled the Billy reveal in Agatha All Along weeks ago with subtitles in a trailer that used his real name.

Also of note is that Billy's powers utilize the same blue hue as those from Locke's younger counterpart, played by Julian Hilliard (see more on his hopes for Wiccan here), in the latter episodes of 2021's WandaVision.

Julian Hilliard as Billy Maximoff in WandaVision
Marvel Studios

Is Wiccan the Villain of Agatha All Along?

Looking at the Maximoff family's history with Agatha Harkness, seeing Billy be the villain of Agatha All Along could be a natural move. Looking at Agatha's place as the "hero" of her solo series, having a character like Billy Maximoff be her foe makes plenty of sense even though he's usually seen as a hero.

However, with this reveal coming only halfway through the season, Billy may just be the next bump in the Witches' Road for the titular Agatha.

While Billy would be quite a formidable antagonist, signs have pointed to Aubrey Plaza's Rio being the MCU's manifestation of Death in disguise. Episode 5 nodded towards that idea even further with multiple mentions of death, and Plaza also was not seen after the coven left the house.

It's abundantly clear that Agatha and Rio have a past relationship, likely an intimate one, which is sure to be explored further in the next four episodes. Although the son of Agatha's biggest enemy to date would be intriguing, her possible ex-lover and Death reincarnated would unquestionably up the ante even further.

For the time being, viewers expect Episode 6 to fully dive into the Billy Maximoff story after months of diversions and secrets. From there, any number of paths could be explored.

The first five episodes of Agatha All Along are now streaming on Disney+.

