Agatha All Along Episode 6 may have just introduced fan-favorite comic character Hulking in the form of Miles Gutierrez-Riley's Eddie.

Warning - the rest of this article contains spoilers from Agatha All Along Episode 6.

After making a brief appearance by way of an unanswered FaceTime call in Episode 2, Gutierrez-Riley officially made his proper MCU debut in the latest episode of Marvel Studios' spooktacular streaming series.

Eddie is seen through a large portion of Episode 6 as the teenage boyfriend to Agatha All Along's newly debuted William Kaplan (aka Billy Maximoff), played by Joe Locke.

Agatha's Eddie/Hulking Theory Explained

Following the appearance of Miles Gutierrez-Riley as Eddie in Agatha All Along, some have begun to theorize the character may secretly be the Marvel Comics hero Hulking.

In the comics, Hulking (aka Theodore Altman) is a Skrull/Kree hybrid who grows up on Earth without knowing of his extraterrestrial origins.

The character eventually joins the Young Avengers team, which is seemingly being set up in the MCU, sparking a romance with one Billy Kaplan (aka Wiccan).

The pair have become one of Marvel Comic's most beloved modern couples and are often celebrated for being one of the brand's biggest queer romances on the comic book page.

That is why when Gutierrez-Riley arrives on-screen in Agatha All Along as Eddie, the boyfriend of Joe Locke's William (or Billy) Kaplan, the Hulking connection was instantly made for some.

Eddie and Billy have instant chemistry in Agatha, as the pair seem to have been in this teenage relationship for quite some time when audiences meet him for the first time.

The new Marvel character even goes as far as to embrace Billy's hunt into his potential witchy background and what happened to him outside Wanda Maximoff's Hex three years earlier.

This culminates in Eddie and Billy going to meet WandaVision's Ralph Bohner (played by Evan Peters) for info on the Westview Hex, where Billy discovers that he has been inhabited by Wanda's now-disappeared son, Billy Maximoff.

Ever since Miles Gutierrez-Riley was cast in Agatha All Along, theories about who he could potentially be playing have been frequent, with many believing that, if the series were to introduce Wiccan/Billy Kaplan (which it was widely assumed it would), Hulking would not be too far behind.

Now, with Wiccan officially on the board, a Hulking appearance in the MCU feels inevitable.

Is Eddie Hulking in Agatha All Along?

A Hulking appearance in the MCU is starting to seem as though it is not a matter of if, but a matter of when.

Seeing as Joe Locke's Teen has been confirmed to be playing the magic-wielding Billy Kaplan, surely, a Hulking appearance is on the way in some form.

Hulking and Billy's relationship with one another is such a key part of the Wiccan character, and if Marvel Studios is setting up a future for Joe Locke's teenage hero, then Hulking almost has to be a part of it.

Whether Agatha All Along is the place to do that though is a completely other question.

Miles Gutierrez-Riley's Eddie could be a convincing Hulking, with references to his physique (something Hulking is known for in the comics) being made right in his debut episode. He even seems to have a similar name to the Hulking comic character (Eddie vs Teddy).

However, Agatha also has a lot of plates spinning in the air, and adding another major hero introduction might make the remaining episode feel a little over-stuffed.

Just this week, it was revealed that Joe Locke's Billy has been searching for his brother Tommy this whole time, potentially setting up that character to come back in some form and play into the MCU moving forward.

Also, it has long been rumored that Agatha All Along will debut the Lord of Evil himself, Mephisto, during its nine-episode run.

All that, on top of discovering who Aubrey Plaza's Rio Vadal is (read more about Rio Vadal here), finding the end of the road, and potentially resurrecting Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff, means that Agatha's last three episodes are going to be jam-packed already.

Hulking will almost certainly play a part in the MCU at some point in the franchise, and Miles Gutierrez-Riley may even play the character for that matter, but it seems highly unlikely that it will happen in Agatha All Along (at least this season).

