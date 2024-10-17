Agatha All Along brought back one of the most infamous characters from WandaVision as fans revisit the story and twist of Ralph Bohner.

WandaVision shocked audiences with Evan Peters' reveal as Ralph Bohner, who was previously thought to be the X-Men universe's version of Pietro Maximoff/Quicksilver. On top of that, he was confirmed to be in cahoots with Kathryn Hahn's Agatha all along, working under her complete control.

While numerous Westview residents from WandaVision returned in Agatha All Along Episode 1, Ralph Bohner's fate remained a mystery after the original show.

Ralph Bohner's Agatha All Along Return Explained

Warning - the rest of this article contains spoilers for Agatha All Along Episode 6.

Marvel Studios

Following his initial introduction as fake Pietro Maximoff/Ralph Bohner in 2021's WandaVision, Evan Peters made his second MCU appearance in Agatha All Along Episode 6.

As fans learned more about Joe Locke's Billy Maximoff, the show delivered a flashback moment with Billy and his boyfriend, Eddie, meeting Ralph in a parking garage. There, Ralph gave insight into what he and the people of Westview experience while under Wanda Maximoff's control in the Hex.

He explained how all of Westview was "acting out this weird, sad sitcom plot" and that nobody could "move or talk or do anything" on their own. More specifically, he spoke of it being similar to "watching yourself on TV inside your own head" with no ability to turn it off.

Marvel Studios

However, for Ralph, in particular, his experience was far worse than the average Westview resident.

"Agatha hijacked my life," Ralph yelled at Billy and Eddie as he reflected on what happened to him in WandaVision. He also recounted holding Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau hostage and being "a terrible influence on Wanda and Vision’s kids," leading Billy to the realization that he was one of those kids.

Marvel Studios

Will Ralph Bohner Return to Agatha All Along Again?

Considering Evan Peters returned to Agatha All Along in a flashback sequence with Billy Maximoff, there is a chance he may not be seen again in this series. However, looking at his close ties to Agatha herself, many are hoping for some kind of epic reunion between the two characters.

Most likely, if he does come back, he should not be expected to play a major role in the last three episodes after only getting a few minutes of screen time in Episode 6.

Marvel may look to save him for an emotional Agatha moment in the last couple of episodes, possibly seeing him come face-to-face with both her and Billy together. But with so many mysteries still left to be solved, there also might not be room to give him the time he deserves for a meaningful character development scene.

Many are expecting the spotlight to be saved for bigger MCU characters like the Scarlet Witch, who was already teased in recent Agatha promotional material. No matter what happens, however, plenty of drama is in store.

The first six episodes of Agatha All Along are now streaming on Disney+. Episode 7 arrives on Wednesday, October 23 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.