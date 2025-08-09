2026 WandaVision Sequel Is Unlikely to Bring Back 7 Main Characters

The upcoming 2026 sequel to WandaVision is almost guaranteed to leave out more than half a dozen supporting characters. After kicking off the Multiverse Saga on Disney+ in 2021, WandaVision became a worldwide sensation, propelling Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany to new levels of superstardom. Five years later, the story is still going strong with some major changes.

2026's Vision Quest series is expected to leave seven supporting characters from WandaVision out of its cast. Heroes and villains from across MCU history are lined up to star in this show, which will follow the efforts of WandaVision and Agatha All Along on Disney+. However, even with the tangible connections all three series have, their rosters of actors are vastly different.

Vision Quest will bring Paul Bettany's Vision back for his first MCU appearance since WandaVision, giving him the chance to relearn who he is via his new White Vision form. The series will also include appearances by James Spader (Ultron), Kerry Condon (Friday), Faran Tahir (Raza), and T'Nia Miller (Jocasta). Vision Quest is currently filming and should hit Disney+ in 2026.

Every WandaVision Character Not Expected To Return for Vision Quest

Monica Rambeau

Teyonah Parris

Teyonah Parris made her MCU debut in WandaVision as the grown-up Monica Rambeau, who appeared previously as a child in 2019's Captain Marvel. This series also included Monica going through her superhero origin story, setting up her later run in The Marvels under the name of Photon.

Monica's absence is easy to explain. She is currently stuck in another dimension alongside a multiversal variant of her mother, Maria Rambeau, and a newly introduced version of Kelsey Grammer's Beast. The end of the Multiverse Saga will likely show her journey toward getting back to Earth-616, but she will be MIA until then.

Jimmy Woo

Randall Park

Randall Park made his second MCU appearance in WandaVision as FBI agent Jimmy Woo, known for his love of magic and investigation of the weird and unknown. He first appeared in 2018's Ant-Man and the Wasp, working as the agent assigned to look after Scott Lang during his house arrest and send him to prison if anything went wrong.

Woo has not been seen in the MCU since WandaVision, which ended with him organizing the debriefing for Westview after Wanda Maximoff took down her Hex and escaped. As such, he is not expected to lend his services to Vision Quest.

Darcy Lewis

Kat Dennings

Longtime MCU veteran Kat Dennings provided her first Phase 4 performance in WandaVision, bringing back her fan-favorite character, Darcy Lewis. Having first appeared in the Infinity Saga's Thor trilogy (and later showing up in Thor: Love and Thunder), Darcy was originally an intern under Jane Foster before getting a degree in astrophysics and becoming an expert in the field herself.

After helping Jimmy Woo expose Director Tyler Hayward's mission in Westview, Darcy made a quick cameo in Love and Thunder, suggesting that Jane Foster seek Asgardian help for her stage 4 cancer diagnosis. While she could show up at some point in Vision's journey, she is not likely to be a major part of the story.

Ralph Bohner

Evan Peters

Evan Peters' original casting in WandaVision caused mayhem amongst the fandom, particularly as fans believed he was playing Wanda's multiversal twin brother, Pietro. That celebration quickly quelled as he was revealed to be nobody more than Ralph Bohner, whom Agatha enlisted to assist in her Westview takeover.

Peters most recently reprised his role as Ralph Bohner in Agatha All Along, when Billy Maximoff sought him out for answers to what happened in Westview with Agatha. Considering his less-than-optimal state, along with only being in one episode of Agatha All Along, the odds are quite slim for Peters to show up a third time in the MCU.

Bonus: Agatha Harkness

Kathryn Hahn

Kathryn Hahn burst onto the MCU scene as Agatha Harkness in WandaVision, giving Wanda a true magical foe to kick off the Multiverse Saga. Following her defeat, she traveled the Witch's Road in Agatha All Along, seeking to regain her powers and stave off Aubrey Plaza's Death in the process.

While Agatha is currently a ghost after her own solo series, she is unlikely to play a role in Vision Quest, as her core beef is with Vision's other half, Wanda Maximoff. A post-credits scene is not out of the question, though her story will likely not intersect with Vision's.

Bonus: Billy Maximoff

Joe Locke

Following appearances in WandaVision and Doctor Strange 2 (played by Julian Hilliard), Joe Locke took over the role of the older Billy Maximoff in Agatha All Along. Originally known as "Teen," the show later unveiled how Billy Maximoff's spirit took over the dead Billy Kaplan's body, allowing him to show off his impressive powers.

Given that Billy and Agatha are now seemingly on a quest to find Tommy Maximoff (see more on the anticipation for the comic run inspiring that story here), seeing him show up again in Vision Quest is a long shot. Just like Agatha, he could potentially be used in a post-credits scene, but that will not be confirmed until the show debuts.

Bonus: Scarlet Witch

Elizabeth Olsen

At the center of the WandaVision saga is Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff, who fully evolved into her Scarlet Witch persona by the end of the original solo series. She later went on to play a role as the villain in Doctor Strange 2, hoping to use America Chavez to find an alternate universe's version of her children so she could reunite with them.

Due to Wanda's tragic death on Mount Wundagore in Doctor Strange 2, her MCU future is still unknown, leaving her as an unlikely choice to appear in Vision Quest. A post-credits scene return could potentially set her up for bigger things in the greater MCU when the show comes, but it is not to be expected as of writing.