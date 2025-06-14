2026 WandaVision Sequel Confirmed to Include 6 Major Marvel Characters

The next WandaVision sequel, Vision Quest, will feature a heavy handful of major Marvel characters. So far, some have been confirmed, while others have only been rumored. Vision Quest will act as a sequel to WandaVision, bringing back the white version of Vision to follow a comics storyline of the same name. In the series, Vision is expected to go on a journey that will showcase him trying to regain his memories.

So far, no footage from the Disney+ show has been revealed, but filming is currently ongoing for Vision Quest. Due to official announcements and reports, fans know which characters are expected to appear.

Every Character Confirmed & Rumored for WandaVision Sequel Vision Quest

Confirmed: Vision

Paul Bettany will return as Vision in Vision Quest. The series is about the synthezoid created by Ultron, so it is no surprise that he has been confirmed to return, especially since the series revolves around him.

Many are interested in catching up with Vision and seeing him on-screen for the first time since 2021's WandaVision. At the end of that series, he simply flew away after becoming somewhat aware of his past.

Confirmed: Ultron

After Vision Quest was officially announced to be in the works at Marvel Studios, reports and rumors began to swirl that James Spader's Ultron would also be coming back for the project.

However, those rumors were later confirmed in April 2025 when another Vision Quest actor revealed that they had been working alongside Spader during filming. Since Ultron created Vision (before Tony Stark and Bruce Banner uploaded JARVIS into his body), the interactions between the two characters are expected to be rather interesting.

Confirmed: Raza

Actor Faran Tahir appeared as Raza in 2008's Iron Man, the first film in the MCU. 18 years later (if Vision Quest stays on track and is released in 2026), Tahir will be reprising his role, breaking a major franchise record.

Tahir was the actor who confirmed James Spader's involvement in Vision Quest. In April 2025, he also revealed that filming was still ongoing.

For reference, Raza was the terrorist leader of the Ten Rings organization that kidnapped Tony Stark in the original Iron Man film.

Confirmed: Tucker

Another confirmed character for Vision Quest is someone named Tucker, who will be played by actor Ruaridh Mollica.

It is possible that Tucker is just a cover-up name for Mollica's role, meaning the actor could be portraying a different or more important character in the final cut of the show. So far, no details are known about Tucker.

Confirmed: Todd Stashwick's Character

Todd Stashwick is another cast member confirmed to have a role in Vision Quest. His character has not been officially revealed, though one rumor suggests that Stashwick is suiting up as Paladin, who is on the hunt for Vision and his tech.

However, Stashwick will be reunited with showrunner Terry Matalas, who also performed those same duties for Star Trek: Picard (a series that Stashwick appeared in).

Confirmed: EDITH

Spider-Man: Far From Home introduced Peter Parker to the EDITH AI, which was embedded in the glasses gifted to him by the late Tony Stark. That AI is rumored to return in human form in Vision Quest, though what is confirmed is that, this time, EDITH is being portrayed by Schitt's Creek star Emily Hampshire.

Of the returning artificial intelligences, EDITH is interestingly the only one whose previous actor, Dawn Michelle King , is not returning.

Rumored: Jarvis

Multiple insiders reported that Jarvis will also be returning in Vision Quest. JARVIS played a major role in the MCU before he was uploaded into the physical body of Vision in Age of Ultron, but that is not the only version of the character that has appeared in the franchise.

In Avengers: Endgame, when the heroes traveled back in time and Tony Stark met his father, an actual person named Jarvis was with him. Jarvis was played by James D'Arcy.

It is unknown which version of Jarvis will appear in the series, along with his actor.

Some reports stated that the human form will be present in the show, with D'Arcy reprising that role, but that has not been officially confirmed. D'Arcy has commented on potentially returning to the MCU before, making it more likely that he could be involved in the project.

Rumored: FRIDAY

FRIDAY is another AI software that many MCU fans have grown to love over the years, as she was used by Tony Stark after JARVIS was uploaded into Vision.

A report from insider Daniel Richtman stated that actress Kerry Condon will reprise her role as FRIDAY, but this time in a human form.

Rumored: Tommy Maximoff

Marvel Studios

Insiders reported that Vision Quest's co-lead will be a white British male between the ages of 18 and 20. The name of this co-lead has never been revealed, but many believe that it will be Tommy Maximoff.

Since Marvel Studios held auditions for this character, it can be assumed that Jett Klyne won't reprise the role if it ends up being Tommy Maximoff.

However, that co-lead could be another character. If that is the case, Klyne could return as Tommy.

Rumored: Vin

Insiders also revealed that Vision's family from the comics will be in Vision Quest. This means that Vin (Vision's synthezoid son) could appear.

In the comics, Vin is the son Vision creates while trying to humanize himself. Since that is what Vision will be seemingly doing in Vision Quest, it would not be surprising at all to see Vin.

Rumored: Viv

While Vin is Vision's synthezoid son, Viv is his synthezoid daughter. Like Vin, Vision also created a daughter named Viv.

It is possible that Viv will eventually become a member of a Young Avengers team in the MCU (read more about a potential Young Avengers project here), so Vision Quest could be only the first project she appears in.

Rumored: Jocasta

Another character that has been rumored to show up in Vision Quest is Jocasta, another creation of Ultron in the comics. Ultron created Jocasta to be a formidable opponent to anyone who stood in her way, but she defied her programming and became a hero.

T'Nia Miller is rumored to take on the historic role of Jocasta per a report from Daniel Richtman and is best known for collaborations with filmmaker Mike Flanagan, including The Haunting of Bly Manor and The Fall of the House of Usher.