An oft-forgotten Spider-Man character will be incorporated into Marvel Studios' WandaVision sequel series, Vision Quest. The Disney+ series will follow Paul Bettany's Vision, who originated as Tony Stark's AI companion JARVIS before the Mind Stone gave him a physical body in Avengers: Age of Ultron. Vision tragically died in Avengers: Infinity War, but his was body revived by SWORD (as White Vision), and eventually his mind was freed in WandaVision. Vision Quest will follow the White Vision after these events.

Entertainment insider Daniel Richtman reports that an actor has been cast as EDITH in Vision Quest. Emily Hampshire (Schitt's Creek) has reportedly landed the role as the human embodiment of the artificial intelligence system created by Tony Stark, who is known for being housed in a pair of sunglasses that the genius billionaire bequeathed to Peter Parker (Tom Holland) in Spider-Man: Far From Home. EDITH was the object of desire for Quentin Beck/Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) in the film, which allowed him to access Stark Industries' satellite network of weapons and drones.

Marvel Studios

After Spider-Man defeated Mysterio and regained control of EDITH, the Department of Damage Control confiscated the glasses in Spider-Man: No Way Home and took them as evidence in the investigation into Beck's death. EDITH has since been dormant in the MCU, but it appears the AI system will have a new role in Vision Quest.

It's unclear whether EDITH's original voice actor, Dawn Michelle King, will still have a part to play in the MCU, or if Hampshire has now solely taken over the role. It's also not specified how EDITH's human form will come about and whether it will be a synthezoid reconstruction, like Vision, or a purely digitized or holographic manifestation.

Emily Hampshire

Vision Quest is the second sequel series to WandaVision, following 2024's Agatha All Along. Terry Matalas created the miniseries, which will be released in 2026 on Disney+ and forms part of Phase 6 of the MCU. Hampshire joins the cast that already includes Bettany, James Spader as Ultron, Ruaridh Mollica as Tucker, and T'Nia Miller as Jacosta.

Why Is Vision Quest Bringing Back EDITH?

Marvel Studios

EDITH's inclusion in Vision Quest only adds to the evidence that the Disney+ series will focus heavily on the different AI personalities and robots introduced in the MCU.

Spader's return as Ultron suggests that Vision may be forced to face his past in Vision Quest. The Avengers villain could potentially gather a team of AI comrades to get revenge on the MCU hero who helped defeat him. Additionally, Iron Man's JARVIS and FRIDAY are rumored to return. The two AIs could become part of a team that Vision forms in retaliation to Ultron, or they might be swayed to the villain's side.

With Hampshire cast as the physical counterpart of EDITH and Miller as Jacosta, this might signal a human body is also in store for FRIDAY. If the series chooses to go a similar route to JARVIS, which saw Bettany's voice part transfer to an on-screen role as Vision, this could mean the return of voice actor Kelly Condon to the MCU. Alternatively, FRIDAY may be recast with a new actor for the physical embodiment.

EDITH's return could also connect to Holland's Spider-Man, as the AI was aware of his identity as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Far From Home, and it's unclear whether Doctor Strange's memory spell in No Way Home also impacted AI systems. If EDITH is aware of Spider-Man's secret, this could be a factor that connects the show to the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day. But if nothing else, Vision Quest has the chance to clear the air on this theory.