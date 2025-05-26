Disney+ Makes MCU History With New Black Villain Actor Decision

According to a new report, Marvel Studios is making history with its new Black female villain. Fans have seen two Black female big bads so far in the franchise in Loki's Ravonna Renslayer (played by Gugu Mbatha-Raw) and The Marvels' Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton). However, they may get a third in next year's Vision Quest series.

Insider Daniel Richtman reported that a new Marvel Studios Black female villain is on the way in Vision Quest with T'Nia Miller's Jocasta. Miller's casting marks the first time a Black female antagonist has come to the MCU after being previously name-dropped in the franchise. Miller's alleged character has a long history in Marvel comics, being a robotic AI similar to the menacing Ultron (who appeared in Avengers: Age of Ultron in the MCU).

T'Nia Miller

Richtman revealed the information in a post on his Patreon page, writing, "T’nia Miller (Foundation, The Fall of the House of Usher) has been cast as the villain Jocasta in Vision Quest:"

"T’nia Miller ('Foundation,' 'The Fall of the House of Usher') has been cast as the villain Jocasta in 'Vision Quest.' In the comics, Jocasta is a robot built originally as the bride of the supervillain Ultron."

Jocasta was previously referenced in Age of Ultron, where her name appeared alongside Ultron's on a dossier seen on Tony Stark and Bruce Banner's desk in Avengers Tower.

Marvel Studios

The villain has also been mentioned in relation to Vision Quest before. The robotic character appeared in leaks from early March, showing what some thought was a female Ultron coming to the Vision-centric show.

The initial Jocasta reports were then followed up on word that Ultron as a character was supposedly set to play a significant role in Vision Quest, but Marvel has yet to confirm any information on the matter.

Vision Quest will mark the grand return of Paul Bettany's longtime MCU character Vision, the human form of an AI built to destroy Ultron over a decade ago. The series, from 12 Monkeys showrunner Terry Matalas, tells the tale of Vision living in a world without his beloved Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen).

Exact plot specifics for the series have not been disclosed, but it has been reported the show could have ties to the Young Avengers, roping in the now super-powered Billy Maximoff (aka the spell-slinging son of Wanda and Vision). Vision Quest is expected to hit Disney+ in 2026.

The Vision Quest Jocasta Villain Explained

While Jocasta may not be a household name by any means, she is the perfect fit for a potential Vision-centric project. In Vision Quest, she will likely represent the ever-present fallout of Visions' past superhero adventures, including thwarting the plan of James Spader's Ultron.

She was first introduced in The Avengers #162 in August 1977, being a long-standing Marvel Comics character who has not yet properly appeared in the MCU (outside of the wink and nod toward her in Age of Ultron).

In the comics, Jocasta and Ultron are two peas in a comic-book-tinged pod. The metallic big bad is actually the creation of the villainous artificial intelligence, built as a wife for the cybernetic murder bot that was set to house the consciousness of Janet Van Dyne (aka the Wasp).

Marvel Comics

While a complete transfer of the Wasp's mind into the robotic form ultimately fails, Jocasta comes to life thanks to the residual bits of Janet that lay within her.

Notably, while Jocasta will seemingly be introduced as a villain in Vision Quest, she eventually breaks her villainous streak in the comics and becomes a full-fledged Avenger.

Yes, she starts helping Ultron on his quest to take over the world, she eventually flips on the rogue AI and helps Earth Mightiest Heroes in a quest to take him down.

This same flip could come to pass in the Disney+ streaming series as well. Suppose Ultron is also a part of the new TV show (like he has been reported to be). In that case, Jocasta could be introduced as a sidekick of James Spader's technical terror before eventually turning the tables on the former Avengers villain and becoming a true MCU hero.