2026 WandaVision Sequel Will Include 3 Powerful Marvel Villains

A trio of incredibly powerful villains will take center stage in the upcoming 2026 WandaVision sequel, Vision Quest. Kicking off the Multiverse Saga in 2021, WandaVision featured a thrilling story behind Wanda Maximoff and Vision, the second part of which came in 2024's Agatha All Along. Now, Vision will have the spotlight all to himself, although he will have no shortage of enemies trying to take him down.

Vision Quest is confirmed to feature three powerful villains alongside Paul Bettany's White Vision. Serving as a massive sequel for multiple MCU legacy projects, Vision Quest will pick up with the titular android following White Vision's mysterious departure from Westview at the end of WandaVision. After Wanda took down Agatha Harkness and Agatha went up against Death, the stage is set for more mayhem in the third and final part of this Disney+ trilogy.

Led by MCU veteran Paul Bettany, Vision Quest will be the closing story of an MCU Disney+ trilogy (started with WandaVision and Agatha All Along). The show will also feature James Spader (Ultron), T'Nia Miller (Jocasta), Kerry Condon (Friday), and more as part of the cast. Vision Quest is expected to debut on Disney+ in 2026.

3 Enemies Set for 2026 WandaVision's Vision Quest Follow-Up

Ultron

Marvel Studios

For the first time since serving as the titular villain in 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron, James Spader's Ultron is set to make a comeback in Vision Quest. Rumors indicated that Ultron will return to the MCU (partially in human form) when Vision visits Madripoor, hoping to regain some memories from his past life.

Originally created by Tony Stark and Bruce Banner (and destroying JARVIS in the process), Ultron is a powerful form of artificial intelligence that can create a dangerous robotic body for himself. That form makes him an imposing physical threat for any enemy, but his real power is his supreme intelligence, which he uses to gain access to any hardware and control machinery at will.

Considering Vision was made largely by Ultron himself, this will make for some deep interactions between the two leading characters. Maybe Ultron has worked out his next idea to end humanity potentially, and with Vision simply hoping to rediscover himself before saving the world again, plenty of drama is sure to ensue between them.

Jocasta

Marvel Comics

Originally shown as an Easter egg in Avengers: Age of Ultron, Jocasta will be fully realized as a villain in the upcoming Vision Quest series. MCU newcomer T'Nia Miller will play the antagonistic AI program, another Ultron creation on the Marvel Comics pages.

Jocasta has a plethora of powers in the comics, including enhanced senses, super strength, and the ability to control insects. It is still unclear how she will be depicted in live-action visually and from a character perspective, leaving plenty of questions about how she will fit into the plot.

As seen on the page, Jocasta betrays her own programming from Ultron and becomes a more heroic figure, hinting at a possible change of heart later in this series as well. However, she and Ultron will surely make quite the power duo Vision will face.

Paladin

Marvel Comics

Vision will also have a non-AI antagonist in this series, courtesy of Star Trek: Picard's Todd Stashwick and his portrayal of the classic Marvel Comics villain, Paladin. Initially introduced as a foe for Daredevil, Paladin will now be on the hunt for Paul Bettany's android and his impressive hardware.

While his true identity is still unknown, Paladin is a former mercenary and private investigator who has encountered numerous Marvel heroes. His powers resemble those of the MCU's classic Super Soldiers, including enhanced strength, speed, stamina, reflexes, and durability. He is also an expert marksman and combatant, using a cache of advanced weaponry and technology.

Although Paladin's motives are still a mystery, he will likely travel the globe to find Vision and get his hands on the tech that makes the titular hero operate. He is expected to work for Faran Tahir's Raza and the villainous Ten Rings organization (which almost killed Tony Stark in Iron Man).