Marvel Studios is set to release a project that will serve as a sequel to Avengers: Age of Ultron over a decade after the film's release in theaters. Age of Ultron was a vital film for the future of the MCU upon its 2015 debut, setting up various other solo projects released in Phase 3 and later. However, some of the events of that film have not gotten a direct follow-up since.

A new rumor teased how 2026's Vision Quest will act as a true sequel to 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron. Vision was first brought to life in Age of Ultron after Paul Bettany's JARVIS was implanted into the body initially meant for James Spader's Ultron. However, after Ultron's apparent death, that story has only been mentioned in passing until now.

According to scooper Daniel Richtman, White Vision is set to travel to Madripoor (last seen in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Deadpool & Wolverine) "in search of his memory and his humanity." There, he is said to encounter a human version of Ultron, with the story pushing forward from there:

Marvel Studios

The show is rumored to pick up from the end of Age of Ultron, in which Ultron and Jarvis had a deep conversation about life and existence in the world before Vision seemingly destroyed the last Ultron bot. While plot details are still mostly under wraps otherwise, the second Avengers film is set to be a massive influence on where the story picks up in the upcoming Disney+ series.

Vision Quest will bring back Paul Bettany's Vision for his 10th MCU project, serving as the final project in a trilogy that started with WandaVision and Agatha All Along. Bringing back multiple past MCU stars like James Spader, Kerry Condon, and Faran Tahir, this show will center on White Vision's quest to figure out his true identity after his confrontation with the Hex-recreated Vision in WandaVision. Vision Quest is set to arrive on Disney+ sometime in 2026.

How Avengers: Age of Ultron Will Impact Vision Quest

Marvel Studios

Outside of introducing fans to Paul Bettany as Vision for the first time, Age of Ultron took massive steps forward in furthering the impact of AI-based beings in the MCU. The events of this movie led to the Sokovia Accords being ratified (although they were eventually repealed in Phase 4), and Vision became an important player on the Avengers' roster for years.

Often regarded as the weakest of the four Avengers films, Age of Ultron has only had fleeting moments to shine in later MCU projects, particularly since Ultron is only now set to make his return to the franchise for the first time in over a decade. Similarly to what Avengers: Endgame did for Thor: The Dark World, this project will further solidify Age of Ultron's place in the greater MCU narrative, potentially making it a more important and essential film to rewatch in the long run.

With filming nearing its completion for Vision Quest, the real question moving forward will be how these characters and more tie together in this epic adventure, particularly with so much of MCU history being revisited.

However, with an original MCU star like Paul Bettany leading the way, anticipation will be high to see what Marvel Studios does as the Multiverse Saga draws closer to an end.