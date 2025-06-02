2026 WandaVision Sequel Will Return to Major Wolverine Location (Report)

Marvel Studios' upcoming WandaVision sequel will take fans back to a location most famously associated with Wolverine in the comics. The MCU Disney+ trilogy featuring WandaVision as its first project is quickly building deep ties to numerous corners of MCU history, some of which will surprise fans as it gets ready for its 2026 release.

A new rumor indicated that parts of 2026's Vision Quest will be set in the fictional country of Madripoor. Not only has this country been seen on multiple occasions in past MCU projects, but it also has notable ties to James "Logan" Howlett, better known as Wolverine, in the pages of Marvel Comics.

According to scooper Daniel Richtman, "parts of the Vision Quest show will be set in Madripoor." He did not note any specifics for how much of the story would take place here, but it seems to be an important piece of the overall plot. He went on to note that the country will not be a part of 2026's Avengers: Doomsday, as had been previously reported by other sources.

While Madripoor was first introduced to the MCU in 2021's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+, it is best known as a location Wolverine often visits in Marvel Comics. It also made a small cameo in 2024's Deadpool & Wolverine, in which Wade Wilson visited an alternate universe version of Madripoor where the Patch variant of Wolverine participated in a high-stakes poker game.

Vision Quest is set to bring back Paul Bettany's Vision following his last appearance in WandaVision, both of which make up a trilogy of stories on Disney+ along with 2024's Agatha All Along. While plot details remain under wraps, fellow cast members include Emily Hampshire as EDITH, James Spader as Ultron, Faran Tahir as Raza, T'Nia Miller as Jocasta, and Kerry Condon as FRIDAY. Vision Quest is currently being filmed and will debut on Disney+ in 2026.

How Madripoor Will Be Used in Vision Quest

Marvel Studios

While details about Vision Quest's specific plot are still being kept hidden, the show is confirmed to follow White Vision's quest to rediscover himself after his encounter with the Hex-based Vision in WandaVision. However, with this news, the question many will have is how exactly Madripoor will fit into that journey of self-discovery.

Known as a haven for the lawless, Vision may end up visiting here for information about his past from some less-than-reputable sources. It could also end up being where some of the other AI-based characters being reintroduced to the MCU are hiding out, especially with some not having been seen in a long time.

Specifically, a villain like T'Nia Miller's Jocasta could deem Madripoor the perfect hiding place, maybe even residing there with James Spader's returning Ultron. However, with so much time remaining until the show is released and so much of filming left to complete, all options are on the table for what this still-mysterious locale could be in for in its return to the MCU.