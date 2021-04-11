Falcon and Winter Soldier: New Images of Sebastian Stan & Anthony Mackie In Madripoor Released

Warning: This article contains spoilers through “Episode 4” of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Just as its predecessor WandaVision did for nearly two months, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is bringing exciting new story wrinkles into the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s expanding narrative with each passing week. One episode led fans to create theories surrounding the mysteries behind Sharon Carter, while last week showed Wyatt Russell taking a brutally villainous turn in the closing moments.

On top of character development in the MCU’s Disney+ shows, these episodic journeys now have the chance to expand the Marvel world into locations never seen before. The MCU's sophomore streaming effort led to the introduction of Madripoor, which was previously part of the X-Men titles owned by 20th Century Fox before the merger with Disney.

The country of outlaws is the centerpiece of new set photos from the episode that housed its MCU debut.

AN UNUSUAL TRIO, INDEED

Photographer Chuck Zlotnick took to Instagram to share three new production stills from "Episode 3" of Marvel Studios' The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+.

They feature the show's leading stars, Anthony Mackie & Sebastian Stan, along with Helmut Zemo actor Daniel Brühl as they worked their way through Madripoor to learn more about the Super Soldier serum.

Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson and Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes are walking through the streets of Madripoor on their next mission. Bucky's vibranium arm from Wakanda is also shown off in full.

Barnes and Wilson are shown surrounding Helmut Zemo. Do I sense the next MCU album cover on its way?

Daniel Brühl's Helmut Zemo is seen among the flames in Buccaneer Bay, fully suited up with his classic purple mask. The villain/anti-hero is looking just as intimidating as ever.

EXCITING MCU ACTION ON DISNEY+

Even though these pictures came from an episode that premiered over a week ago, they still do a fantastic job of making the stars look fantastic.

The introduction of Madripoor in "Power Broker" opened the door for plenty of thrilling stories to come in the MCU's future, and it made for a fun new area for the heroes of this show to explore in the present. Zemo's comic mask was a particularly exciting addition to this story as well, even though the purple garment wasn't seen again in this past week's episode.

As fans know, the drama in this series has skyrocketed since the images here first came into play. Now that John Walker has committed full-fledged homicide, and with Sam and Bucky determined to stop him and Zemo, all hell is on the verge of breaking loose as the last two episodes inch closer to their arrival.

The first four episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier are available to stream on Disney+.