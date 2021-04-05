Falcon and Winter Soldier: New Images Show Wakanda’s Ayo, Baron Zemo & More

Marvel Studios is finally back in the swing of releasing new content on a regular basis. In the past week alone, two new trailers have released promoting Black Widow's theatrical release and Loki's arrival on Disney+ while Disney+ also hosted the debut of "Episode 3" of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

The latest episode of Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes' adventure brought a treasure trove of new information while bringing Daniel Brühl's Helmut Zemo and Emily VanCamp's Sharon Carter back to the story for the first time in five years. The story not only continued the MCU's long-standing super soldier legacy with the return of the serum, but also expanded on newer plot points from Phase 3. Much of that is showcased in the most recent update from Marvel Studios in picture-perfect form.

FOUR NEW STILLS FROM MARVEL STUDIOS

Marvel has officially released four still photos from "Episode 3" of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier after its debut on Disney+ last Friday. All four photos can be seen below.

An image of Anthony Mackie, Daniel Brühl, and Sebastian Stan from their arrival in Madripoor. All of them are dressed to the nines and ready for a wild night ahead.

Marvel's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Bucky Barnes, Helmut Zemo, and Anthony Mackie in the Madiripoor nightclub. This all came before Bucky had to relive his Winter Soldier days in order to get the group in with the kingpin Selby.

Marvel's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

The starring trio along with Emily VanCamp's Sharon Carter in the Madripoor shipping yard. Their mission to find Dr. Nagel took some interesting turns and set up some huge plot points to return to in the second half of the plot.

Marvel's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Speaking of major plot points, "Episode 3" brought a huge shock when Bucky met Florence Kasumba's Ayo of the Wakandan Dora Milajae. She immediately turns into a key player in her hunt for the man who murdered her King, T'Chaka.

Marvel's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

HALFTIME FOR SAM, BUCKY AND THE CREW

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is halfway through its Disney+ run, with an absolutely wild ride set up through April 2021.

The pictures highlight key players alongside the two leading men like Zemo and Sharon, both of whom will likely be right there alongside the Avengers teammates in the immediate future. Both of their storylines will be quite interesting to pay attention to considering that Marvel has found a way to change fans' expectations of them in a hurry.

Sharon is clearly living in a murky situation in Madripoor, potentially deeper into a dangerous situation than fans could have predicted upon her return. As for Zemo, it's obvious that he hasn't given Sam and Bucky all the details of what he's really up to, but he's become a surprising ally while seemingly helping both of them meet their end goals.

The real shocker was seeing the Wakandan warrior Ayo pop up at the end of this episode, which will rekindle a seldom-used relationship for the first time in Phase 4. Bucky's ties with the Wakandans have only been touched on since he went on ice in 2016's Captain America: Civil War, and his time in Wakanda has been mentioned in every episode of the series so far. That White Wolf mantle will likely be much more than just a cool nickname.

The first three episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier are now available to stream on Disney+. The story will continue when "Episode 4" premieres on Friday, April 9.