Falcon and Winter Soldier: Spoilery Images From Episode 3 Released By Disney

Warning — This article contains spoilers for the third episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was originally planned to kick off the ambitious Disney+ slate of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the pandemic derailed that plan. After months of waiting and delays, the MCU series finally premiered in March, and since then, fans have heavily supported Sam and Bucky's next heroic adventure.

The first episode of the series managed to catch up viewers with the personal lives of the titular pair before eventually reuniting them in the second chapter of the show. The dynamic of Sam and Bucky has been at the forefront ever since their reunion, but the inclusion of the government's Captain America in the form of John Walker made things complicated.

On top of that, the latest installment introduced a returning threat from the Infinity Saga: Zemo. No doubt, the villain's arrival essentially changed the outlook of the whole mission, but it's a safe bet that the heroic pair will look to do everything in their power to achieve their goal.

Now, while fans are still recovering from the episode, a new batch of stills has arrived.

WELCOME TO MADRIPOOR, SAM AND BUCKY

Disney officially released eight new images from the third episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier entitled “The Power Broker,” showcasing memorable moments of the action-packed installment.

Erin Kellyman's Karli Morgenthau tries to map out a plan to infiltrate a GRC (Global Restoration Council) facility.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Madripoor is shown in its full glory in this official still from the episode.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

John Walker looks menacing as he tries to eradicate the Flag Smashers once and for all.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Bucky recruits Zemo for a dangerous mission, leading to an unlikely alliance between the two enemies.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Emily VanCamp's Sharon Carter makes a triumphant return in the episode, and the character is still mightily impressive in her fight scenes.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Sam, Bucky, and Zemo enter Madripoor without knowing the danger that awaits the trio in the crime-ridden city.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

John Walker and Lemar Hoskins plot their next move, and signs point that the pair will defy laws to catch the Flag Smashers.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

This latest image shows Karli's “other” life as a normal citizen of the world.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

ZEMO'S HIDDEN AGENDA

On the surface, these photos should serve as a reminder of the thrilling sequences of the episode. At this stage, many would agree that Daniel Bruhl's Zemo takes the spotlight, as evidenced by the character's scene-stealing moments.

While Captain America: Civil War mainly focused on Zemo's master plan to take down the Avengers as well as his obsession with HYDRA, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier managed to add more layers to the character by exploring his status as a Baron and his connections to the crime world. In many ways, it gave fans the opportunity to understand Zemo even more, and it will be interesting to see how he will evolve in the remaining episodes.

Considering that Zemo is technically still a villain, it's reasonable to assume that he has a hidden agenda. After all, being stuck in prison might let a person like Zemo map out a plan to fulfill his goal of erasing superheroes (yes, not super-soldiers) from the world.

Meanwhile, Sharon Carter's status in Madripoor should prompt more questions than answers, given that the former SHIELD agent has a vast amount of resources. Based on the subtle hints from the episode, there is a strong possibility that the series is setting up a big reveal for Sharon in that she could be the Power Broker.

This might be the major twist of the series, and it could potentially be an emotional one that will shock Sam and Bucky.

All in all, the remaining episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier need to address a stockpile of plot threads, turning the show into a definite must-see in the coming weeks.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is now streaming on Disney+.