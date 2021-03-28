Marvel's New Captain America Gets Official Poster For Falcon and Winter Soldier

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is well underway thanks to its official arrival on Disney+, which continues with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The debut episode became the most watched original pilot entry of any show in the streaming network's short history, and the hype only continues to build with two thirds of the story left to tell.

While the series is rightfully focused on Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson and Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes, each 50-minute outing has spent some time on important supporting cast members in their heroes' journeys. Don Cheadle's James Rhodes made his first Phase 4 appearance while announced cast members like Emily VanCamp and Daniel Brühl wait patiently for their time in the spotlight.

Similarly, "Episode 2" spent ample time on one of the MCU's newest personalities, who was recently highlighted on social media as well.

JOHN WALKER MAKES HIS ARRIVAL

Marvel Studios' official Twitter page posted a new promotional image of Wyatt Russell's John Walker from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The image features Russell suited up fully as the MCU's new Captain America, holding the classic shield that he received in the final scene of "Episode 1."

"Everybody in the world expects me to be something and I don't want to fail them." Meet John Walker in the latest episode of Marvel Studios' The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, now streaming on @DisneyPlus. #FalconAndWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/sgn7MIi3fm — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 28, 2021

WHAT'S NEXT FOR THE NEW "CAPTAIN AMERICA?"

After only a few seconds of screen time in the show's first entry, Wyatt Russell was one of the primary figures in "Episode 2" of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The plot featured his Captain America press tour, which paid tribute to Chris Evans' debut as the star-spangled man almost a decade ago, while teasing his contentious relationship with the series' titular heroes.

John Walker undeniably left a strange taste in fans' mouths when he took on the Captain America mantle, which only continued to be the case as he tried to get Sam and Bucky to come to his side in "Episode 2." While the U.S. Army veteran is saying all the right things in the public eye for the time being, he's made it abundantly clear to the two stars that he's doing things his way no matter the results.

Wyatt Russell has done a fantastic job bringing the level of distrust and uneasiness fans expected out of U.S. Agent thus far, as he continues his real-life family's relationship with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After his father Kurt brought Ego the Living Planet to life in terrifying fashion in Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2., Wyatt is hoping to bring that same level of success with a much more grounded personality.

John Walker/U.S. Agent will return in "Episode 3" of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which premieres on Disney+ on April 2, 2021.