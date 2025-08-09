Dexter: Resurrection Episode 6 Star Explains That Insane Twin Serial Killer Twist

Dexter: Resurrection Episode 6 pulled the rug out from under not only Michael C. Hall's Dexter Morgan, but the entire audience, as it revealed a shocking secret regarding David Dastmalchian's serial killer Gareth, also known as the Gemini Killer.

Warning - the rest of this article contains spoilers for Dexter: Resurrection Episode 6.

As Episode 6 plays out, it becomes apparent that David Dastmalchian's Gemini Killer, Gareth, is the next target in Dexter's sights. After an intense scene of wits between Gareth and Dexter, Dastmalchian's killer finds himself on the floor as the Bay Harbor Butcher's next victim.

The real shock, however, comes at the end of the episode, when Dexter is in Leon Prater's (Peter Dinklage's) helicopter, and in comes David Dastmalchian's Gareth—who Dexter just killed. As it turns out, Gareth clearly had a twin, which does play perfectly into his modem operandi of killing in pairs.

David Dastmalchian, who some might know from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, sat down with The Direct's Russ Milheim at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC), where he broke his silence on Gareth's big twist.

The actor teased that he hopes fans will go back and re-watch episodes and "start to notice the little differences between the performances that I gave," as he worked hard to "try to [and] really infuse a lot of subtle details that the real die-hard fans who love this stuff would dig in."

Dastmalchian also teased Dexter's bewilderment at the whole situation, noting that "Dexter's never played around in the supernatural space," and that "you've never actually seen somebody able to transcend death."

"How Gareth is able to do that is a trick that is going to be really shocking for the audience," Dastmalchian teased, adding that "There are a lot of firsts with Dexter when it comes to my character, Gareth."

Our entire conversation with Dexter: Resurrection star David Dastmalchian can be read below.

Dexter: Resurrection Star David Dastmalchian on That Shocking Twin Serial Killer Twist

"Dexter's Never Played Around In the Supernatural Space."

The Direct: "That huge Twin twist. What was it like knowing that that was just around the corner, and now you get to embody an entirely new killer, and how does she differ from Gareth?"

David Dastmalchian: My hope is that when people go back after having seen this season of 'Dexter: Resurrection,' and they go, I want to re-watch this. They'll start to notice the little differences between the performances that I gave. How do I walk? Which hand do I use? What way do I, you know, look with my eyes? I try to really infuse a lot of subtle details that the real die-hard fans who love this stuff would dig in. And for me, I was always excited about that moment, the thought of doing a nice, slow walk towards the helicopter on the helipad, as Dexter looks over and basically turns white as a ghost because he's seeing a dead man literally walking towards him. Dexter's never played around in the supernatural space. They've never done anybody back from the dead. They have a lot of ghosts in people's minds, but you've never actually seen somebody able to transcend death. So, how Gareth is able to do that is a trick that is going to be really shocking for the audience.

The Direct: "Episode Six is when you really get the spotlight. I want to talk about that exchange you have with Dexter, where it's just like you guys something's wrong between the two of you, and just that dance that you guys do. What was it like filming that?"

Dastmalchian: It was so fun because Michael C. Hall has been living with Dexter for so long, and he's already just such a badass actor. He's so talented, he's so good. So when I stepped into the ring with him, and here we are in his apartment, I've broken in, I know that he's up to something, and now we're gonna play against each other's weaknesses, and it's all mental chess. Physical battle is not what our agenda is. It's all psychological. And so we get into this conversation, which, in certain moments, feels like two old friends connecting. It's like two lost souls who have similar, very odd places in the world that they can bond over, and then these two very justifiably suspicious predators who know that the other one is just waiting for their opportunity to pounce. It's kind of like, you know, Wallace Shawn in 'The Princess Bride.' Who's gonna outsmart the other one?

Dastmalchian also went into detail about Gareth's big scene on Dexter's kill table—which actually wasn't a table this time around, but instead the floor.

Dastmalchian: I think what was cool about my kill scene is that they very, very, very rarely has Dexter ever killed a serial killer not on the table, not wrapped in plastic. So, the fact that he had to improvise and do what he has to do in this particular scene, it was fun for me, because I said to them when we were setting it up, I was like, you never really do it like this. [And they were like] this is a first for us. There are a lot of firsts with Dexter when it comes to my character, Gareth.

David Dastmalchian on the Pressure of Joining Dexter's Serial Killer Rogue Gallery

Dexter Has "Never Faced an Adversary Quite Like This."

The Direct: "The expectations of being one of the killers on Dexter's list is high. What was it like just joining that Pantheon and the pressure that inherently comes with it?"

David Dastmalchian: Well, what was really cool was, not only do I get to be a serial killer in the world of Dexter, but I'm a serial killer with a secret that is so mind-blowing and challenging for Dexter that he's never faced an adversary quite like this. So, it feels really great to have an advantage and upper hand and know that I can beat Dexter at his own game. And then the pressure I felt, honestly, is the way I often feel when I'm entering a big IP as an actor, because you're going to be bringing to life characters in a world that is so beloved by so many millions of fans and so many artists have been for years, decades now, creating this world, you just want to do honor to that. And luckily, everybody was super supportive, super encouraging. The scripts were so well written, and the actors this season are insane.

The Direct: "It's an insane cast that you get to interact with. What was it like working with those dynamics and just getting everyone who has their super specific, unique killer, and then just being able to figure out how these people interact or don't interact?"