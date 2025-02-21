Michael C. Hall is set to return as Dexter in the crime series Dexter: Resurrection along with a killer cast.

Not to be confused with Dexter: Original Sin (which is the origin story of Dexter and his family) the upcoming Showtime series is instead a direct follow-up to 2021's Dexter: New Blood, which revealed what happened to the vigilante serial killer after the finale of Dexter Season 8 in 2013.

All The Actors Appearing In Dexter: Resurrection

Michael C. Hall - Dexter Morgan

Showtime

It wouldn't be a Dexter sequel without the man himself and Michael C. Hall is on board to reprise the role that won him a Golden Globe award.

The actor has returned as the friendly neighborhood serial killer on two occasions since the show's finale in 2013. Once in the sequel Dexter: New Blood and a second time to lend his narration to Dexter: Original Sin.

His third return as Dexter will continue the story of New Blood, which saw Dexter presumably dead after he was shot and left to bleed out in the frozen wilds. How exactly he survives will be explained when Hall returns to the role on screen in 2025.

Along with Dexter, Hall is known for roles in Six Feet Under, Lazarus, and The Crown.

David Zayas - Angel Batista

Showtime

David Zayas (Gotham, Deadly Class, The Bear) reprised his role as Detective Angel Batista in two episodes of Dexter: New Blood, but Dexter: Resurrection will see him join the main ensemble once more.

Throughout Dexter, Batista was a mainstay of the Miami Metro Police Department and worked closely with Dexter to solve crimes throughout the series. In New Blood he was shown years later to have become the Captain of the Homicide department and had learned that Dexter was alive.

James Remar - Harry Morgan

Showtime

Christian Slater took over the role of Dexter's adopted father, Harry Morgan, in Dexter: Original Sin, but in Dexter: Resurrection the role will return to its original actor.

While Harry is long dead by the time Dexter takes place, Dexter's father figure often appears in episodes as a figment of his son's consciousness. It can be assumed the character will play a similar role in Dexter: Resurrection.

James Remar was most recently seen in Oppenheimer, but will return to reprise his famous role in the Showtime series.

Jack Alcott - Harrison Morgan

Showtime

After watching him grow up on screen throughout Dexter, viewers met Dexter's son Harrison as a teenager played by Jack Alcott (The Blacklist, Poker Face) in Dexter: New Blood.

Much of the Dexter sequel series was spent exploring the relationship between father and son, particularly as Harrison starts to show some of the same dark psychological tendencies as his father.

With the way things ended in Dexter: New Blood, the stage is set for an interesting reunion between the two in Dexter: Resurrection.

Uma Thurman - Charley

Uma Thurman

A newcomer to the world of Dexter: Resurrection, Uma Thurman has long been one of Hollywood's most elite actresses starring in Kill Bill, Gattaca, and Pulp Fiction.

In the Dexter sequel, Thurman will play a new character named Charley, who is the Head of Security for a mysterious billionaire named Leon Prater (per Variety). She is also said to be a former Special Ops officer and is described as meticulous and resourceful.

Peter Dinklage - Leon Prater

Peter Dinklage

The mysterious billionaire in question that Charley works for, Leon Prater, will be played by none other than Peter Dinklage in Dexter: Resurrection.

The actor comes from a wealth of TV experience, including a long-running stint on Game of Thrones, and is fresh off a role in Wicked.

Dinklage's character is a new one in the series but Variety described the character as a "generous philanthropist" with a "dark intrigue."

Dexter: Resurrection will air on Showtime in 2025.