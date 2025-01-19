Episode 7 of Paramount+'s Dexter: Original Sin is on the way soon after an unusual gap week in the season's release schedule.

Original Sin marks the second revival season of the hit 2000s series Dexter. Taking a look at Dexter Morgan's earliest days at the Miami Metro PD, this show gives fans the earliest glimpse yet at this franchise's characters in the Dexter timeline.

Coming nearly four years after the last entry in the Dexter saga, Dexter: New Blood, viewers saw Original Sin start its run on Paramount+ on December 13.

When Will Dexter: Original Sin Episode 7 Release?

Showtime

Paramount+ confirmed on the Dexter: Original Sin page that the show will return with Season 2, Episode 7 on Friday, January 24 after a one-week gap in episode releases.

Fans will have the opportunity to stream the latest entry in Dexter's second official spin-off series when it is released at 3 a.m. ET on that day.

The release dates for Dexter: Original Sin's remaining episodes can be seen below, with all episodes airing at 3 a.m. ET:

Episode 7: January 24

Episode 8: January 31

Episode 9: February 7

Episode 10: February 14

This marks one of Paramount+'s earliest hit releases of 2025, joining the likes of projects such as Landman (see more on Landman Episode 10's cast here).

What Will Happen in Dexter: Original Sin Episode 7?

This gap in episodes is far from the only one fans have seen in recent weeks, as Outlander's final season is going through a similar break in releases to start 2025. Now, the real question for Dexter: Original Sin is how the season will come to an end after this break is over.

Anticipation is building to see how Dexter will track down and catch the killer responsible for kidnapping Nicky, Captain Aaron Spencer's son. A mid-season trailer teased the team getting back to that manhunt, as Dexter is seen investigating a crime scene where he finds Tony Ferrer's dismembered arm.

He also gets chewed out by his adoptive father, Harry, for coming to the crime scene with a body in the back of his trunk. Along with this, the murder of Jimmy Powell will take center stage as the search for Nicky continues to take center stage in the last four episodes.

This will all come before Dexter's third spin-off series, Dexter: Resurrection, moves to the forefront sometime this summer. This show is teased to pick up directly after New Blood and the frame story of Original Sin, further expanding on Michael C. Hall's classic character in a new set of adventures.

Dexter: Original Sin Episode 7 is set to debut on Showtime, Paramount+, and Roku TV on Friday, January 24 at 3 a.m. ET.