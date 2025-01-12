After an extra-long wait for its return, Season 7, Episode 16 of Outlander now has a confirmed release date.

The second part of Outlander Season 7 came to Starz on November 22, following up on Jamie and Claire Fraser finally returning to their native Scotland. This helps set up an epic ending for the long-running series, which will finish off its run with Season 8 after first coming to screens in 2014.

Season 7, Episode 15 took the drama to new heights when Claire was shot in the abdomen during the Battle of Monmouth, putting her life in serious jeopardy. Seeing that happen with only one episode left in the season came as quite a shock, especially with so much left to see as the story continues.

On January 10, the Outlander Threads page confirmed the release date for the final episode of Season 7.

After a frustrating one-week delay (Episode 15 aired on January 3), Outlander Season 7, Episode 16 is now confirmed to debut on Friday, January 17 at 12 a.m. ET:

"PSA: You’ll need to wait on the edge of your seat just a little longer. The 'Outlander' season finale will air January 17."

It marks the first time all season that any of Outlander's episodes have been delayed. Important to note is that Outlander Season 7, Part 1 had a similar two-week gap between its penultimate and final episodes. Episode 7 arrived on July 23, 2023, before Episode 8 debuted on August 11, 2023.

Season 7, Part 2 also faced its own unusually long delay due to the 2023 actors and writers' strikes, leading to the entire season taking about a year and a half to air on Starz.

What Will Happen in Outlander Season 7, Episode 16?

With Claire's life in jeopardy by the end of Outlander's most recent episode (see more on Claire's future in the books here), her fate is sure to be the central focus of Episode 16.

Teasers have shown Jamie looking over Claire's unconscious body and making the mark of the cross, meaning she is in serious jeopardy of dying before the season comes to an end.

Noteworthy is that Outlander is already confirmed to continue into Season 8, which will be the series' final season. Also important to remember is that Claire ends up surviving in the book series that inspires this show, which would be a major change of course if she were not to make it into Outlander's final season.

The Outlander series has made a few changes to its source material over the years, but killing off Claire would mark a major departure from the original story. All things considered, most would be shocked if she is not part of Season 8.

Fans already have a few ideas about what's coming in Outlander Season 8, including more from Jamie Fraser and William Ransom's relationship and Brianna Fraser being stuck in the 1980s. All things considered, this final episode should set up quite a thrilling ride as the series winds down.

Outlander Season 7, Episode 16 will premiere on Friday, January 17 at 12 a.m. ET on Starz.