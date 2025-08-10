New Fantastic Four 2025 Concept Art Makes Me Sad About What We Missed Out On

A brand new piece of concept art from The Fantastic Four: First Steps was recently revealed, and it showcased something that wasn't in the film, which many will agree is extremely disappointing. The Fantastic Four: First Steps scratched a cosmic-sized itch that many longtime Marvel fans had. While the film has not been as big a box office success as Marvel Studios and Disney likely hoped for, it has been well-reviewed by both critics and fans.

Marvel Studios recently revealed some never-before-seen pieces of concept art from The Fantastic Four: First Steps. One particular piece of artwork showcased the Fantastic Four all using their powers together at once in the same frame. While the image is stunning and represents the family aspect of the Fantastic Four, it notably never made it into the film.

Marvel Studios

Revealed by Variety in a piece highlighting the work of Ryan Meinerding, the character designer, creative director, and head of visual development at Marvel Studios, the piece of concept art (which came from artist Wesley Burt) features Johnny Storm in full flame-on mode, the Thing jumping through the air and showcasing his strength, Sue Storm creating a force field, and Reed Richards with his arm stretched out. Once again, all four members of the team were using their powers in the same frame.

Marvel Studios

More specifically, the artwork featured the likeness of the actors portraying the characters. For example, Sue and Reed look exactly like Vanessa Kirby and Pedro Pascal, which only goes to show how skilled the Marvel Studios artists are.

Marvel Studios

Johnny and Ben don't necessarily look like Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, but that is simply because Johnny is on fire, and Ben does not look like Moss-Bachrach when he is in his rock form.

The piece of concept art is impressive, but it will likely make fans a bit upset for one major reason. In the final cut of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, the film never actually featured a shot where all four members of Marvel's first family were using their powers in the same frame.

The Fantastic Four did team up throughout the film and fight alongside one another, but it is missing them all battling right beside one another in the same shot.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is currently playing in theaters. The film also stars Julia Garner as the Silver Surfer and Ralph Ineson as Galactus, who seemingly got nerfed. First Steps will lead straight into Avengers: Doomsday, which will be released on December 18, 2026.

Will The Fantastic Four Ever Be Featured Together in the Same Shot?

The Fantastic Four: First Steps gave fans a comic-accurate adaptation of not only the Fantastic Four, but also Galactus for the first time in history. However, it is upsetting that Johnny, Ben, Sue, and Reed never got to share the same frame.

Fortunately, the Four's time together in the MCU is not over. All four of them will be featured heavily in both Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, and it is likely that they will be brought back for more projects even after that.

Doomsday and Secret Wars will both include a lot of Marvel characters. That will give fans a chance to see different character interactions for the first time, but it will also likely give each character or group of characters their own time to shine.

Since the Fantastic Four have been together for some time in the MCU and are used to fighting together, there is a good chance that they will be featured in the same shot or frame in one of the upcoming Avengers movies.