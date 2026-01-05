Marvel Studios Admits 'Superhero Fatigue' Is Real In Newest Promo

Marvel Studios' first 2026 release on Disney+ will directly address the lingering issue of superhero fatigue by acknowledging its existence. The Multiverse Saga has been plagued by problems and inconsistencies that have significantly derailed its momentum, leading to several box office flops often attributed to superhero fatigue. While Deadpool and Wolverine's fourth wall-breaking toyed with the superhero fatigue narrative and the MCU's downfall, Wonder Man will take things to a whole new level by making the issue canon within the confines of the franchise.

Wonder Man's latest promo acknowledged the fact that "superhero fatigue is real," confirming that this issue will be addressed in some way during the show's eight-episode run on Disney+.

Marvel Studios

While the superhero fatigue aspect might be a side story to the grand scheme of things in Wonder Man, it provides a perfect opportunity for the MCU to deliver a meta commentary about the issue and cleverly reference real-world audience burnout without letting it overshadow the show's core story. It could also give a potential solution to this overarching problem in the superhero industry.

Marvel Studios

Watch the promo below:

For the uninitiated, superhero fatigue refers to the audience's growing exhaustion with the constant release of comic book adaptations. The MCU is at the center hr of the issue after the franchise expanded rapidly following the success of the Infinity Saga.

This isn't the first time that Marvel Studios has confirmed that Wonder Man will explore the complexities of superhero fatigue. In November 2025, lead star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II praised the show for being "self-aware," and the commentary about superhero fatigue is "just dressing" in the narrative:

"The show is self-aware, without looking directly into the camera. There’ll be commentary about superhero fatigue and things like that, but to me, it’s just dressing. That’s not really the aim of the show. The focus of the show is about an actor’s journey. It’s about a journey of friendship."

Wonder Man's core narrative follows director Von Kovak and his journey in remaking a classic in-universe Wonder Man movie with a new actor. As Kovak points out, remaking this movie is his opportunity to "reimagine a whole genre of storytelling" and to address superhero fatigue entirely. The series will premiere all eight episodes on Disney+ on January 27, 2026.

How 'Wonder Man' Can Address Superhero Fatigue Effectively

Marvel Studios

Aside from the show's meta approach with its marketing (which many deemed perfect), Wonder Man is already making a bold move by confronting the issue of superhero fatigue directly rather than ignoring it.

The MCU's version of Hollywood is self-aware, banning superpowered actors from sets to avoid overexposure and directly addressing the dilemma that society is already tired of heroes. If anything, this is a direct way of integrating real-world critiques into its low-stakes comedic Hollywood satire narrative.

Moreover, some have pointed out that addressing the fatigue head-on would be Wonder Man's way of reigniting interest, not just in the MCU, but in the superhero genre as a whole. Still, there is always a risk of backfire with this strategy, as Marvel could overdo it, feeling forced, which could further exacerbate the issue of superhero fatigue.

Whatever the case, attempting to address superhero fatigue is a make-or-break moment for Wonder Man, and the show needs to tread lightly due to the delicate nature of the topic.