Wonder Man Episode Titles Reveal A New Superhero’s MCU Debut

With Wonder Man preparing to make its Disney+ debut, Marvel Studios quietly teased a major development through the release of the series' full episode titles. Among them is a notable hint pointing to when a new superhero will officially enter the MCU. The show is positioned as a deliberately offbeat entry in the 18-year-old franchise, largely standing apart from existing Multiversal storylines while directly addressing real-world superhero fatigue in Hollywood, reframed within the MCU's own canon.

Marvel Studios officially revealed the full slate of episode titles for Wonder Man, offering an early look at how the eight-episode binge-release season will unfold when it premieres on Disney+. After delaying Wonder Man to an early 2026 release, Marvel has been dividing its marketing efforts between the series and the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, which won't hit theaters for nearly a year.

Marvel Television

With Wonder Man dropping all eight episodes at once, the show may be quietly reaching audiences, flying under the radar for many viewers. By comparison, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is expected to receive a much more prominent promotional push.

While most of the titles for Wonder Man remain deliberately vague and in line with the show's Hollywood-centric framing, one entry in particular immediately stands out:

Episode 1: "Matinee"

Episode 2: "Self-Tape"

Episode 3: "Pacoima"

Episode 4: "Doorman"

Episode 5: "Found Footage"

Episode 6: "Callback"

Episode 7: "Kathy Friedman"

Episode 8: "Yucca Valley"

Marvel Television

Episode 4, "Doorman," appears to directly signal the MCU debut of the mutant hero Doorman, who has been reported to play a key role in the series. Stand-up comic Byron Bowers is set to portray DeMarr Davis, aka Doorman.

The title strongly suggests this chapter will explore the incident that led to the enactment of the Doorman Clause, the in-universe policy banning superpowered individuals from film productions.

Marvel Television

If that proves to be the case, the episode would not only introduce a new superhero but also contextualize one of Wonder Man's core narrative devices.

At its core, Wonder Man centers on the tension between Simon Williams' (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) pursuit of a legitimate Hollywood acting career and the growing scrutiny surrounding his hidden superhuman abilities. As the Department of Damage Control, led by Agent P. Cleary (Arian Moayed), emerges, Simon becomes increasingly viewed as a potential threat, potentially because of Doorman's past.

This places Simon in direct conflict with a system determined to regulate, expose, or neutralize superpowered individuals, especially those operating outside traditional superhero roles. The resulting conflict blends personal ambition with institutional control, which gets even more complicated when a mutant is involved.

Who Is Doorman From Marvel Comics?

Marvel Comics

In Wonder Man, Doorman is getting his first live-action appearance in the MCU, with a limited total runtime.

Given the show's satirical tone and focus on institutional control, Doorman is expected to be recontextualized within the MCU's modern framework.

Doorman first appeared in West Coast Avengers No. 46 in July 1989, created by legendary writer and artist John Byrne. In the comics, DeMarr was an otherwise ordinary man who responded to a newspaper ad seeking "costumed adventurers," eventually becoming a founding member of the Great Lakes Avengers.

His mutant abilities allow him to become intangible and act as a literal doorway, enabling others to pass through walls, buildings, or virtually any solid structure.

Known for his minimalist black-and-white costume and offbeat demeanor, Doorman has long been associated with Marvel Comics' more comedic corner, frequently crossing paths with characters like Squirrel Girl, Mr. Immortal, Hawkeye, Mockingbird, and even Deadpool.