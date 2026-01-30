Marvel Unveils First Official Look At Doorman’s Superhero Costume In Color

After making his black and white debut in Disney+'s Wonder Man, the MCU's Doorman costume is finally on display in full color. Despite the series primarily focusing on Yahya Abdul Mateen II's Simon Williams getting the brunt of the spotlight in Marvel Studios' new streaming series, the acclaimed show stopped off for one episode, bringing the story of DeMarr "Doorman" Davis to center stage.

This tale, told in Wonder Man Episode 4, recounts the origins of the portal-manifesting mutant and how his presence in Hollywood has led to a strict no-superheroes mandate in the entertainment industry (something that directly affects Simon). However, in doing this, the entire episode was utterly devoid of color. This meant fans never got an authentic look at the character's superhero costume.

Luckily, those who helped bring the character to life have stepped in to change that. In a new Instagram story from Wonder Man costume designer Joy Cretton, the Marvel creative revealed the first full-color look at Doorman, as seen in the new streaming series.

This series of images and videos shows the characters looking beyond their episode's signature black-and-white milieu, allowing audiences to ogle over every detail.

Outside of the character's signature black hood with diamonds as eyes, Doorman's costume in Wonder Man is not very similar to the character's costume from the comics.

Wonder Man's version of Doorman replaces the character's large white cape with a black jacket and the character's white gloves with black gloves. Wonder Man's Doorman does add a silver chain that the comic's version lacked.

Turns out the addition of color does not add too much to the suit, though. The costume seems to be a simple black-and-white mask paired with a buckle-covered leather trench coat, with no significant details or accents obscured by the show's lack of color.

Doorman is one of the few Marvel heroes to appear in the new Wonder Man series. The Hollywood-set streaming show from Spider-Man: Brand New Day filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton stars Yahya Abdul Mateen II as fledgling actor/hidden superhero Simon Williams, as he sets out to land the role of his dreams. All eight episodes of Wonder Man are streaming now on Disney+.

Will Doorman Ever Return to the MCU?

By the end of Wonder Man's run, Doorman's whereabouts are completely unknown.

The series sees the character, after accidentally popping actor Josh Gad out of existence, captured by the Department of Damage Control (DODC) and monitored and experimented on. However, that was quite some time before the present-day plight of Simon Williams.

Presumably, Doorman is still somewhere out there in the MCU. The last fans hear of the character is that he will be "monitored for the rest of his life" by the DODC. Perhaps he is still in custody when the show ends and could come back later as the DODC evolves into whatever is next for the government outfit.

There have been rumors that the DODC is being set up as an anti-Mutant task force, which could bear fruit in the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

If Doorman remains under DODC watch, then as long as the DODC is around, there is always the chance that he could come back at some point down the line. This is especially the case, seeing as Doorman is a Mutant in the comics, making his DODC connections even more curious moving forward.