DC Studios Just Replaced Key Supergirl Talent For The Second Time

DC Studios made another behind-the-scenes change to Supergirl, marking the second time a key piece of talent connected to the project has been replaced. The film stars Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El, who first appeared in 2025's Superman and will headline in theaters on June 26. As one of the central heroes in the rebooted DCU led by James Gunn, Supergirl is expected to play an important role in the franchise's future. Despite that, the production already experienced a small carousel of talent behind the scenes tied to a key part of the movie.

Composer Claudia Sarne was revealed to be scoring the upcoming Supergirl film. She is replacing Junkie XL (Junkie XL), who had only been announced for the role a month earlier in February 2026. Before Junkie XL's short-lived involvement, the project was originally planned to feature music by Ramin Djawadi, who was attached as composer by December 2025. This is now the second composer replacement on the movie, which may concern some fans about the film's score.

The first (censored) trailer released back in December notably didn't include any instrumental elements from the upcoming score but was set to "Call Me" by Blondie.

DC Studios

With Sarne taking over, she has the least experience composing major blockbusters compared to those she's replacing. She previously composed the music for 2010's The Book of Eli and most recently worked on the 2025 documentary Love+War.

JunkieXL previously composed several films connected to the old DCEU, including working alongside Hans Zimmer on Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and contributing to Zack Snyder's Justice League. Separately, he also worked on Marvel projects, scoring Deadpool and collaborating with Zimmer for the first time on The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

Djawadi has also worked on major comic book projects, including Iron Man and Eternals, as well as Supergirl director Craig Gillespie's 2011 Fright Night.

It's hard not to see this latest switch-up and not think that there could be some post-production issues happening ahead of Supergirl's release.

This is not the first time a DCU project has seen a late-stage change to its music team. Earlier this year, David Fleming joined John Murphy to compose the score for Superman just a few months before the film's July 2025 release.

The key difference is that Superman became a collaborative effort while still drawing heavily from John Williams' iconic 1978 Superman theme, whereas Supergirl cycled through multiple composers, replacing one after another. It was previously seen as an exciting mix between licensed songs and Djawadi's score, but now, the music seems to be a concern for the second DCU movie.

Is Supergirl's Music in Trouble?

Behind the scenes, it appears director Craig Gillespie and DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn may be facing the challenge of locking down a definitive musical identity for Supergirl.

Unlike Superman, who has decades of musical legacy, Kara Zor-El has never had a universally recognized score to draw from. While composers like Jerry Goldsmith on 1984's Supergirl film and Blake Neely on The CW's Supergirl created their own themes for the character, none became a defining musical signature the way Williams' Superman motif did. That means the DCU film effectively has to start from scratch, raising the pressure for delivering a memorable sound.

Comic book movie fans often celebrate scores that perfectly capture their heroes, such as Ludwig Goransson’s Academy Award-winning work on Black Panther or Michael Giacchino’s theme for The Batman, so the pressure is on for Claudia Sarne to find the musical voice that brings Supergirl to life.